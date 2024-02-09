Three agencies on PRWeek UK’s radar this week

PRWeek spotlights UK agencies with a story to tell from the past seven days that we think are worth keeping an eye on.

Burson

Developments at Burson will always pique our interest ahead of the official merger of WPP agency giants BCW and Hill & Knowlton in July.

Last week saw news of the new-look global leadership at Burson. For our region, Scott Wilson, chief executive of EMEA at BCW, and Simon Whitehead, UK chief executive of Hill & Knowlton, are to hold the same titles at Burson. Both are experienced figures at their respective agencies, which WPP will hope will stand them in good stead for the big challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, PRWeek understands that Rebecca Grant, currently UK chief executive and global chief brand officer at BCW, resigned prior to the merger announcement last month and will leave in spring/summer for a new regional leadership role elsewhere, which will be announced imminently.

Grant’s will be big shoes to fill. Having joined 13 years ago, she was named UK CEO in 2016 and was promoted again in 2022, adding the global chief brand officer position alongside the UK job.

Other major roles include Bashar AlKadhi, chief executive of EMEA for Hill & Knowlton, covering continental Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa, who will become Burson’s chief executive of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Watch, as they say, this space.

Brunswick

Brunswick also announced a leadership shakeup last week. Neal Wolin is stepping down as chief executive after five years in the role to become vice-chairman. His successor is Henry Timms – currently president and CEO of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer Helen James, who is based in the UK, is to step down after six years in post. She will be replaced by UK managing partner Tom Burns. In another big change for the UK business, Meaghan Ramsay, Burns’ fellow managing partner of the office here, has moved across to chief people officer.

The new UK managing partner is Sarah West, who has been a partner in London since 2006, specialising in the TMT sector.

Brunswick, which has topped the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table for the past few years, has undergone major changes in recent times to broaden way beyond its heritage as a financial PR powerhouse. What will the next stage bring? And will it retain its place at the summit of the Top 150 this year?

Blakeney

Third on our alliterative list is Blakeney, the strategic comms and public affairs consultancy that has embarked on a partnership with Brazil-based comms firm Profile, extending its reach to South America.

Blakeney and Profile have begun their association by working with the Tropical Forest Alliance, part of the World Economic Forum, to highlight ways to restore and protect Brazil’s critical Cerrado region.

The partnership follows Blakeney’s similar announcements with US-based agency GSR and Brussels public affairs firm Vulcan Consulting last year. It shows the partnership approach remains a popular choice for agencies that want to broaden their research without making acquisitions or having ‘boots on the ground’ themselves.

Back home, and Blakeney is among the consultancies that has been bulking up its Labour credentials and last week announced that former Labour policy chief Ben Johnson will join its public affairs practice.

Johnson is the latest in a raft of hires to Blakeney’s public affairs team within the past year, including former shadow housing minister Melanie Onn; ex-Labour senior policy adviser, Dan Hogan; Hugo Sutherland, who joined from Portland to lead Blakeney’s public affairs practice as its managing director; and Theo Bamber, who joined the team from FTI Consulting.

One to watch, for sure.