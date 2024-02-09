Greggs appoints social media agency

Greggs has appointed That Lot, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, as its social media agency.



The win follows a competitive pitch handled by AAR.



That Lot will be tasked with reaching new audiences and building a loyal community of “super fans” across social channels through various social-first content.



Greggs aims to solidify its role in culture through this appointment.



Fiona Mills, brand comms lead at Greggs, said: “Social has always been an integral channel for building the Greggs brand, how we’ve entertained and for creating the unique role that we continue to play within British culture.



“With even bigger creative ambitions this year to disrupt again across existing and new channels, what was equally important to us throughout the pitch process, was finding a team with a great cultural fit and essentially who just got us instantly as a brand.”



That Lot will develop activations and partnerships across Greggs’ existing social media channels, as well as launching on new platforms.



Dylan Davenport, executive vice-president of That Lot, added: “It’s very easy to end up in gushing superlatives. However, that isn’t That Lot, and that certainly isn’t Greggs. The truth is, this is the perfect match.



“Both committed to bringing joy to social. Both committed to doing things differently. Both committed to shaping British culture. And both committed to a shared philosophy of putting creativity first. Working together, 2024 is going to be everything but bog standard. And we can’t wait.”



Greggs has created a range of experiences for customers, including a collaboration with Primark to create its own clothing range, introducing candlelit dinners for Valentine’s Day and giant sleeping pods in London as part of its “Nappuccino” study.



Greggs also worked with Drummond Central to release the “Available everywhere. Enjoyed anywhere" campaign, which featured out-of-home executions spotlighting the brand’s high-street presence.

This article first appeared in Campaign.