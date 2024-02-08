‘Not only pokes fun at himself, but is actually fun’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

HIT

Dunkin’, ‘Who is Ben’ ft. Ben Affleck

You’ve got to give it to the man who is endlessly memed for fully owning it; fronting a campaign that not only pokes fun at himself, but is actually fun. The paparazzi shots of Affleck drinking Dunkin’ aren’t getting old for thirsty netizens, so why not lean fully in? Enriched with online cultural references, in this digital age, a self-aware campaign such as this allows for a level of authenticity and relatability. I also liked the way JLo was so integral to the ad without physically being in it. Probably like many, I first saw this campaign posted on her Instagram: no caption, just an emoji. It’s a soft launch with high impact, and I’m here for it.

Solomon, ‘Welcome Back to Earth’

Perhaps I like this campaign because I’m exactly the target audience: a city-dweller searching for more time in nature. What struck me about the Welcome Back to Earth brand film is the distinct lack of dialogue and instead the rich cinematic soundscapes that take you from city to serenity. But – and this is the key – it’s not overly sentimental, as cinematic and experimental styles combine. The call to action is super simple and the brand mission is succinctly articulated. All without words, just expression. Now hand me my running vest, I’m off to find a mountain.

Heineken, ‘Cheers to the Real Hardcore Fans’



This is a fun one, and any campaign that aims to make sport a more welcoming and positive space gets a tick in my book. I love the playful tone of the brand film, which reclaims what it means to be a hardcore football fan (naming your pets/kids after legendary players seems to be the marker). Beyond the brand film, the campaign has a participatory angle and ‘gives back’ with a global competition to find the world’s most dedicated football fans, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the UEFA Champions League Final.

MISS

The Cybersmile Foundation, ‘Modern Witch Trials’

I hate to say this is a ‘miss’ as I fully support the message and any campaign to tackle cyberbullying, especially ahead of #SafterInternetDay. I also think the press release on the Cybersmile site has some good tips and examples, which I’m sure a journalist would find helpful. So while the message is right, where I feel it falls short is the media placement, with the 40-second film being played out in Pearl & Dean cinemas across the country. I appreciate the cinema holds a captive audience; however, I’d have suggested a BVOD or SVOD partnership instead, to bring it back to the internet.

Lush, ‘Saltbomb’

I actually found this new ‘salty, milky’ product launch highly shareable, which – in my opinion – is a sign of a good campaign. Lush has turned this around in enough time to make the Valentine’s gift guides – will the journalists lap it up? Where I think this could have been better, however, is the imagery, which I’d loved to have seen shot in a more cinematic style.