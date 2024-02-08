LaVoieHealthScience names Dodge Boston GM

Dodge has worked at agencies such as Kyne and Edelman.

BOSTON: LaVoieHealthScience has hired Katie Dodge as SVP and GM of its Boston office.

She joined the life science marketing and PR agency after time at Ruder Finn, Salutem, JPA Health, Weber Shandwick, Kyne and Edelman.

“LaVoieHealthScience brings together really important components in terms of public relations and communications, but also investor relations for clients in the healthcare space [such as] emerging and commercial companies, biotech [and] large pharmaceutical,” Dodge said.

Dodge will seek new business opportunities by looking at emerging and commercial companies in the Boston area, as well as in other parts of the country, she said.

In addition to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, LaVoieHealthScience is also expanding its consumer health practice, including beauty and over-the-counter product campaigns, Dodge said.

LaVoie posted a 1% revenue increase in 2022 to $5.8 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.