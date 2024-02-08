Finn Partners switches up senior travel roles

Independent marketing and comms firm Finn Partners has appointed a new managing partner for UK travel, as the global travel practice role is expanded.

Finn Partners has promoted Amy Skelding (pictured, left), formerly a senior partner in the UK travel practice, to the role of managing partner of UK travel.

Debbie Flynn (pictured, right), who had been leading the UK travel team in addition to handling the agency’s global travel practice, has changed her remit and will now solely focus on global business development.

As part of her new role, Skelding will be responsible for growth and development in the UK, providing strategic counsel to clients and working with the team to deliver integrated campaigns.

Skelding joined the agency as an account director in 2012, subsequently rising through the ranks to become a senior partner in 2020.

Last year, the UK travel practice added 20 new clients, including Tourism Ireland, Tuscany and Greater Palm Springs, and hospitality brands such as Rixos and Iberostar Hotels and Resorts.

Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner EMEA at Finn Partners, said: “Amy is an exceptional and dynamic PR pro with a genuine passion for travel and a relentless focus on promoting growth and development throughout the team.

“I’m excited to see her flourish as a key business leader and strategic partner to our clients. The transition is not just a change in roles, but also a reflection of Finn Partners’ dedication to fostering talent and leadership from within. We are proud to be a nurturing ground for talent, where individuals are empowered to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact on our agency and clients’ businesses.”

Flynn will support clients across the US, Europe, and Asia, creating new business opportunities in regions such as India and the Middle East.

She took on the role of global travel practice lead in the autumn of 2020. Since then she has been involved in three strategic acquisitions by Finn Partners: boutique luxury and hospitality PR firm Hawkins International, creative travel and lifestyle communications agency Maverick Creative, and Hawaii-based integrated marketing agency Anthology Marketing Group.

Peter Finn, chief executive and founding partner of Finn Partners, said: “Debbie is the perfect person to lead this next phase of travel growth for Finn.

“Where sector expertise was once enough, now clients are grappling with complex forces – from disrupted business models to changing consumer behaviour to geopolitical conflict. They need a trusted agency partner with expertise across the 360° travel ecosystem, who can help them navigate the landscape and provide the full spectrum of integrated services, whether research and analytics, digital marketing or in collaboration with our consumer lifestyle, sustainability, wellness, public affairs or crisis experts.”

Finn Partners ranked 36th in PRWeek UK’s most recent Top 150 Consultancies table after growing revenue 41 per cent last year to £12.3m.

In September 2023, Finn Partners appointed a senior partner to lead its financial services division.