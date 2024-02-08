Pitch Update: Heineken, Ballantine’s, Four Seasons, and more…

Heineken UK has appointed a new retained agency for trade PR and communications.

Scotch brand Ballantine’s has selected a retained global PR agency after a competitive pitch.

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons has ended its relationship with agency PRCO in the UK, after reportedly working with the agency for more than 30 years.

Destination Vancouver and Tourism Whistler have hired a travel and tourism PR agency to handle a joint UK PR brief for the Canadian destinations.

Following a four-way competitive pitch, PR and creative comms agency Full Fat has been appointed as the UK PR, influencer and social agency for global beer brand 1664 as it prepares to launch Blanc in the UK market.

Italian-based winery Feudi di San Gregorio has appointed Clementine Communications to handle its PR. The comms agency’s brief is to raise awareness among consumers and the trade media.

Taiwanese tea brand Gong Cha has hired Ringwood-based PR firm, McKenna Townsend. The agency will manage the brand’s social media, stakeholder engagement and strategic partnerships.

Luxury skincare brand Decree has appointed comms agency Purple to handle all of its UK media and influencer activity. Purple will plan and execute the UK comms strategy, highlighting product launches, events and collaborations.

Drinks company International Beverage has appointed Stellar PR to work across its portfolio of Scottish brands. The agency will be responsible for all PR requirements, including the development of global media toolkits and managing consumer/trade press offices in the UK, with additional markets to follow.

The Social Hub has hired comms consultancy Four to promote its brand to a UK audience. The primary objective is to support the launch of The Social Hub in Glasgow and subsequently expand its properties throughout Europe and the UK.

Oxfordshire-based agency Cellet Marketing and Public Relations has been appointed to promote the Visit Detroit tourism board as a business meeting and event arena.

Luxury cruise ship company Ponant has hired Spotl1ght Communications to develop a PR campaign in the UK. The agency will promote Ponant through media and influencer relations, aiming to strengthen brand awareness and the company’s positioning in the UK market.

Vivid Goliath, a company specialising in toys, games, arts, and crafts, including Crayola, has hired integrated comms agency Popcorn to handle its PR. Popcorn will create campaigns to boost consumer awareness of the brand.

Children’s food brand Organix has appointed London-based agency Cirkle to manage its consumer, trade and corporate PR. Cirkle will also be responsible for influencer marketing.

L+R Hotels has appointed comms agency Wild Card as a strategic communications partner for The Mole Resort in North Devon. Wild Card will be responsible for strategic and creative campaigns for the resort.

The Aruba Tourism Authority, representing the Caribbean Island of Aruba, has appointed travel and hospitality PR agency Lotus to manage its UK communications. The brief covers trade and consumer audiences to increase tourism arrivals to Aruba from the UK market, and market share.