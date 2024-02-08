Movers and Shakers: Burson, Brunswick, Portland, Pandora, Metro Bank and more…

BCW and Hill & Knowlton, the two WPP agencies merging to form Burson, have named its UK and Europe leadership teams.

Strategic advisory firm Brunswick has made appointments to its senior leadership, with a new recruit as CEO and the promotion of a UK management figure to chief operating officer.

Osama Bhutta, director of comms, policy and campaigns at Shelter, is to leave the charity in the summer after ‘completing the task he was brought in to do’.

The recently launched creative comms agency Earnies has appointed its first creative director from Ogilvy PR.

Strategic comms consultancy Blakeney has hired a former senior advisor to the Mayor of London, as it continues to grow its UK public affairs practice.

Portland has appointed a former agency head of public affairs and government adviser as a partner.

High-street lender Metro Bank UK has reduced its comms team as part of a cost-cutting plan that involves lowering its total headcount by 20 per cent.

Alex Aiken, executive director for Government Communication, has left his role in favour of a new job overseas, it has emerged.

Global health comms firm Emotive’s PR and advocacy team has formed an agency called Beyond, led by managing director Charlotte Couldwell, who was previously the business unit director of the PR and advocacy team at Emotive.

Rebecca Hargreaves, formerly a director at The Playbook, has been appointed director of Hanover Sport.

Alice Campbell has been promoted to head of public affairs at techUK. Campbell previously held comms roles at Connect Group and DeHavilland.

Kelly Furlong has joined the Geospatial Commission as a senior policy adviser. Previously, Furlong was the senior policy and public affairs officer at Big Society Capital and before that worked as head of office at the House of Commons for Theresa Villiers MP.

Ellie McGarahan, who previously worked at MHP Group, has moved to FleishmanHillard as a senior account manager in the corporate team.

Arden Strategies has hired Hayden Munro as a senior strategist. Previously, Munro held comms roles at the New Zealand Labour Party and the Department of Internal Affairs (NZ).

Katrina Candy has joined the charity organisation The Heather Trust as a director, following eight years with Bidwell’s property consultants as head of communications in Scotland. Before this, she was head of PR and education with the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

McCann has expanded its PR and social team in its Leeds office. Emma Jones joins the agency as business director, while Holly Harper has been named senior account executive.

After four years at BCW, Olivia Rawal has moved to Pangolin, taking on a new role as creative.

After a stint at Rud Pedersen, Katie Frank has joined Thoburns Communications as an associate director. Frank has also held positions at Portland, Northern Research Group and the Epilepsy Society.

Dan Julian, a senior account manager at H/Advisors Cicero, has moved to the Labour Party to manage regional engagement.

Joshua Hepworth, previously a consultant at Lexington, has left the strategic consultancy to join the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) as a policy advisor.

Insights and strategy consultancy Truth has announced the appointment of Dr Matilda Andersson as its managing director. Andersson previously held senior comms roles at Crowd DNA.

Jewellery brand Pandora has hired Remi Mobolade as its global head of consumer PR, based in Copenhagen. Mobolade has also held comms roles at Huda Beauty, Parfums Christian Dior, and Chanel.

Corporate and b2b communications agency Petal & Co has appointed Barry Maginn as strategy director. Previously, Maginn held roles at Tangerine, Marketecture b2b, and Barrett Dixon Bell.

Health comms consultancy Ovid Health has announced the appointment of Cat Barnett to its board and senior leadership team. Barnett joins as executive director and will be responsible for new-business growth and client services across the company.

Action Against Hunger UK has hired Will Morgan-Macleod as fundraising and communications director. Morgan-Macleod has held senior positions at other charities including Diabetes UK and ActionAid.

Nick Foley is leaving his role as director of corporate comms at Warwick University and will start a new job next month as director of comms at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Digital strategy agency Be A Bear has announced the appointment of Laura Keates as its managing director. Keates will be responsible for strategic planning. She previously held comms roles at Flock and RPM.

Comms consultancy Woodrow has announced several promotions within the firm. Lakshmi Narayan has been promoted to director, Luke Jones is now a senior account director, and Edward Clark has been promoted to senior marketing director. Olivia Williams has been made an account director, Freddie da Costa is now a senior account manager, and Madeleine Barley has been promoted to account manager. In addition Cheyanne Clair has been appointed as the senior people and operations manager.

Lincoln-based comms agency Shooting Star has strengthened its digital team with two hires. Dan Bratton joins as a digital content executive, while Jacob Porter joins as a digital marketer.