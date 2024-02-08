Lush saltbomb, Kraken date escape, Tenderstem Valentine's choc - Campaigns round-up

Lush, ‘Saltbomb’

A salty new bath bomb has joined the Lush family in time for Valentine’s Day, which promises to create salty, milky bathwater fit for a Hollywood A-lister. ‘Saltbomb’ is mineral-rich, blended with coconut milk powder that produces a creamy milk when added to water.

The Kraken Rum, ‘The date escape’

This Valentine’s Day, The Kraken Rum is launching a service in London that rescues people from bad date. Individuals looking for a swift exit mid-date simply need to send an SOS message to ‘The Date Escape’, upon which Kraken motorbike riders will roar to the rescue, allowing escapees to make a quick dash. Daters will be transported through the city to The Bike Shed in Shoreditch, where they’ll be able to consume free Kraken Rum cocktails.

Tenderstem, ‘Tender-choc’

This Valentine’s Day will see the launch of an unusually romantic gift: Tenderstem-infused chocolates. Named Tender-Choc, people can now show their partners and loved ones how ‘tender’ they feel via the vegetable-flavoured treat. Tenderstem broccoli partnered with British chocolatier Chococo on the divisive new gift, in a campaign by Frank PR.

Arena Flowers, ‘A prick-free Valentine’s day’

Addressing the observation that “there are enough pricks in the world – you don't need them in your home this month”, Arena Flowers is giving away 12 bouquets of prick-free roses and some handy accessories to those who have fallen foul of a love-rat in the past year. The bouquets come with a prick stripper, which will help recipients to remove thorns and foliage from their flowers.

Reboot, 'Ex-it'

Even if you've moved on emotionally from your last relationship, your digital presence could still be holding onto the past. In response, digital PR agency Reboot is offering to clean up technological heartaches with the launch of its 'Ex-it' service. Reboot will use SEO expertise to remove an ex’s presence across all platforms: deleting their address from your Deliveroo profile, removing them from your spotify so you don't have to hear their breakup playlist, and stopping you stumbling across your ex-mother-in-law as a suggested follow on Instagram.

Carwow, ‘The break-up’

Carwow, the online car marketplace, has launched a campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day, speaking to the light-hearted reasons why motorists might break up with their car. It will also target car dealers on the other side of the marketplace, urging them to explore the single cars in their area.

Oatly, ‘Feck Oatly’

Following the ban of its advertising campaign ‘It’s like milk but made for humans’ in Ireland and Northern Ireland, Oatly has launched Feck-Oatly.com, a site showcasing decisions made by the company that have caused the most controversy. A number of “Feck Oatly” ads are appearing across Dublin and Belfast, and the brand is partnering with more than 30 coffee shops in Ireland to give out free coffees with the words: “Even if you hate us, we’ll still give you a free coffee”. Oatly is also hosting a comedy “roast” in Dublin, challenging local comedians to come down and poke fun of the brand.

Samsung, ‘Circle to search line’

Samsung has reimagined Transport for London's Underground map to emphasise the shape of the Circle Line. The temporary redesign will be displayed for two weeks on Circle Line platforms at King’s Cross, Blackfriars, Westminster, Liverpool Street and Paddington. It promotes the ‘Circle to Search with Google’ feature on the Samsung Galaxy S24. This enables users to search for anything they see on their phone by making a simple circling gesture and without switching apps. The campaign was created by creative agency Iris, with PR support from Ketchum.

Gala Bingo, ‘All the calls gala-ry’

Gala Bingo is opening an interactive bingo-themed art exhibition in Manchester. It will put visitors to the task of matching 90 bingo calls to 90 pieces of artwork for a chance to enter a prize draw.The ‘Galary’ pokes fun at high-concept, fine art, with exhibits ranging from pictures to sculptures and performance art.

BetMGM’s giant golden darts

Last week, Boldspace supported BetMGM in celebrating the opening night of the Premier League Darts in Cardiff by landing three giant, golden darts in different spots around Cardiff city centre. The 12-foot darts aim to signify how BetMGM is taking darts into its new ‘golden era’ through its headline sponsorship of the PDC Premier League.

Budweiser Newport delivery

Last weekend, Newport residents were invited to join Newport County AFC’s manager, Graham Coughlan, in a celebration of Budweiser. The brand brought an exclusive beer delivery to the Welsh city, in anticipation of Newport County AFC's match against Swindon Town. The shipment comes as the result of an FA Cup game in 2013, where Manchester United’s Erik Ten Hag presented Coughlan with a bottle of 2013 Antinori Tignanello wine. Despite the thoughtful gesture, Coughlan responded: “You know I don't drink wine; I drink Budweiser.”

Recycle Your Electricals, ‘Moneygami’

Shook PR has united Recycle Your Electricals with ex-fraudster Tony Sales and ‘moneygami’ artist Peter Buchan-Symons, who has made items like headphones, blenders and tablets out of bank-notes, to get across the idea that the things in that ‘drawer of doom’ everyone has can actually earn you some serious cash. It has found that people can make up to £6,000 from the 31 unused electricals each household has gathering dust on average.

Northern Trains, ‘Try the train’

A new interactive billboard offers commuters and passers-by the chance to peel away a free voucher for unlimited day travel for two on Northern Train routes. The campaign, developed by CreativeRace, was intended to reposition the traditional train commute to appeal to a new range of people across the North, highlighting a broad spectrum of professionals, including beauticians, tradesmen, doctors, who may not typically identify with the conventional 'commuter' image.

Papa Johns Jackfruit ‘pepperoni’ OOH

Papa Johns is embracing recent customer complaints that its new vegan Jackfruit ‘pepperoni’ tastes too much like the real thing, by creating a giant digital billboard to raise awareness of its super-realistic vegan offering. The activation was created following a series of reviews from customers who believed they had received real pepperoni pizzas rather than a meat-free alternative, which they claimed ‘ruined Veganuary’.

Yodel and What3words

Yodel and What3words have placed ads in weird and wonderful ‘middle of nowhere’ locations to showcase how their partnership is better serving the UK’s most remote and rural homes. This includes roadside trailers in remote laybys and horseboxes and the sides of barns. It draws on how people describe their hard-to-find homes, from ‘the back of beyond’ to ‘way out in the sticks’. The campaign also highlights the delivery challenges posed by poorly-addressed rural properties, such as the need for customers to describe exactly where to find the front door ‘through the gate, round the side and down the garden path’ and the painful reality that every delivery van ‘sails right past’ a hard-to-spot driveway.

England Football and The FA, ‘Respect’

England Football and The FA have released a new content series which aims to highlight the importance of positive football coaches. The first episode features England defender Esme Morgan, who talks about the importance of her first coach, Martin Windle, at her childhood club, Ecclesall Rangers in Sheffield.

Vodafone, Global Action Plan and NSPCC, ‘The Rise of the Aggro-rithm’

To mark Safer Internet Day, Vodafone, in partnership with Global Action Plan and NSPCC, created a film which explores harmful online AI algorithms. Rather than showing any phone or computer screens, it portrays toxic online content as a human being.

Echo Falls, 'Swift effect'

Wine company Echo Falls aims to appeal to the UK’s 'Swifties' ahead of the Super Bowl with a limited edition bottle of wine featuring American football buzzwords. Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, countless viewership records across the sport have been broken - with NBC reporting an extra two million viewers for the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game earlier this season. In a campaign created with agencies Above+Beyond and Idea Farm, Echo Falls has released a limited edition set of bottles with regular labels switched out for ones revealing must-know American Football phrases for newbie fans to blurt out during the game.

Corona, ‘Sunsets Festival world tour’

After conducting research that revealed people’s desire to get outdoors, and the barriers that busy work schedules create in achieving this, Corona is offering people new ways to disconnect from routine and reconnect with nature. The brand has reintroduced its Sunsets Festival, touring the event across the globe this summer and by hosting a series of multi-day and one-day festivals, including in the UK.

Squarespace, ‘Hello down there’

Squarespace’s 10th Super Bowl campaign has been directed by and features Hollywood royalty Martin Scorsese. The film is a humorous take on capturing the essence of human life in 2024, consumed by the digital world. As the spot opens, people around the world are so preoccupied with the consistent stream of digital content that they miss the increasingly bold attempts by extraterrestrials to make contact. The intergalactic visitors become increasingly frustrated, until they decide to leverage Earth’s ‘best tool for standing out and getting noticed’ – a designed Squarespace website.

Google, ‘Javier in frame’

Google has released its Super Bowl spot: a story about a man who happens to be blind as he documents his life journey, from finding love to starting a family. To take photos of each moment he uses Guided Frame, the AI-powered accessibility feature for the Pixel camera that helps blind and low vision people take selfies and photos. The spot, developed and created by Google’s Creative Lab in collaboration with GUT and directed by blind filmmaker Adam Morse, will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Badvertising, ‘Carwash’

The Badvertising campaign has created a fictional ‘Ministry for the Climate Emergency’, run by the New Weather Institute, Possible and Adfree Cities. The collective has released its 'official' public information campaign, calling for a tobacco-style ban on adverts that promote SUVs. The package includes a spoof motoring ‘Carwash’ magazine, alongside billboards and animations, highlighting “brain pollution and greenwash from car industry advertising”. It examines the car industry’s role in lobbying against climate action, despite advertising being filled with nature shots and vague green credentials. It follows a referendum in Paris, where people voted for significantly higher parking fees for SUVs in the capital.

Tinder x Chet Lo

Dating app Tinder has collaborated with designer Chet Lo, in partnership devised by W Communciations, spanning fashion, social media, and digital platforms. A launch event saw the attendance of stars such as Leomie Anderson and Anais Gallagher, as well as performances from DJs and artists including Sugababes.

Crosta & Mollica on National Pizza Day

Today (Friday), Italian food brand Crosta & Mollica is bringing free pizza to celebrate National Pizza Day. Londoners can get their free pizza fix by heading to Clapham Old Town, where a Crosta & Mollica Pizza Van will be stationed. Visitors must simply quote the secret phrase “pizza pronto” to unlock a complimentary Crosta & Mollica dinner to cook at home, for a night-in with family and friends, or to indulge in some ‘me-time’.

KFC, ‘Vertically gifted’

In an attempt to illustrate the height of its Tower Burger, KFC flips it horizontal so that it fits on the screen. The TV ad begins with a warning with a voiceover that says: "The following commercial is too tall for TV." The woman continues to explain the contents of the burger as the camera pans out and explains that "it doesn't fit unless we do this", as the burger is rotated 90 degrees. Out-of-home iterations take the same playful approach and display the burger at the same angle, with one ad including the copy: "Finger lickin' lanky." There are also a number of social posts, one of which positions the burger on top of The Blackpool Tower.

Greenpeace UK, ‘Profits party’

Oil giant Shell was parodied in a Greenpeace campaign video, depicting board members celebrating the company’s £22.4bn profits announcement by necking champagne and dancing round a burning sign reading ‘Your Future’ outside the company’s London HQ. The video posted to Greenpeace’s social media channels features activists disguised as Shell executives, and ends with the presenter pulling the plug on the party.

Pot Noodle, ‘Nothing satisfies like a Pot Noodle’

A new campaign sees a woman in an office pour hot water over a tub of Unilever's Pot Noodle and slurp the food into her mouth. The noise stops people in their tracks. For example, people at their desks look up wondering what the noise is and others wince as the slurping noise continues. At the end she finishes the tub by tapping the remaining food into her mouth. The work follows last year's "Nothing fills a hole like Pot Noodle", also by Adam & Eve/DDB, where the noodles appeared in different holes such as a post box or a pothole.

Disasters Emergency Committee, ‘The locker’

To mark a year since the earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 56,000 people, Disasters Emergency Committee spotlights how the UK's donations of £150m can help the survivors. "The locker" follows a Syrian neonatal doctor working to help save the lives of Syrian children. The film is shot from the perspective of her locker before, during and after the earthquake. She is shown chatting to her colleagues, and a few moments later, the earthquake hits, and destruction ensues. She is shown taking calls from loved ones and receiving devastating news despite having to take care of others.

Qiddiya City, ‘Play life’

A 90-second film unveils Qiddiya City, the giant entertainment destination currently under construction 40km from the centre of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. It opens with people taking part in activities such as kicking a football, watching a motor race and playing a video game, in a rather lacklustre way. However, the mood shifts when objects and people get pulled towards something in a powerful force. One person is about to throw a bowling ball gets dragged down the alley, a roller coaster is derailed and a gamer is dragged through the street in his armchair. The group of people are taken to the place where Qiddiya City is set to launch, as a voiceover declares: "The world’s first city built for play is coming to Saudi Arabia. Don’t just live life, play life. Qiddiya."

Belmond, ‘Belmond legends’

Hospitality and travel company Belmond has launched the latest iteration of its ‘Belmond legends’ campaign, in which it has invited contemporary photography artists to capture its hotels, trains and river boats. The aim is to introduce new global audiences to its destinations.

Salomon, ‘Welcome back to Earth’

A woman in a busy city filled with people and cars transports herself away from the grey scene with the help of her Salomon trainers. She is blown into a serene environment and is seen lying down on some grass, wearing more running gear sold by the retailer. The camera shows the nature around the woman such as trees and a stream and the woman begins running through the scenery. Copy at the end reads: "Welcome back to Earth."

Matthews Cotswold Flour, ‘Fibre February’

Speciality flour producer Matthews Cotswold Flour is marking ‘Fibre February’ by encouraging everyone to eat more fibre and sharing easy ways to do it. Throughout February, the brand will be sharing high fibre recipes with its Baking Club and social communities.

Department for Education, ‘Early years’

The Department for Education shows real-life early-years practitioners and the difference they make in their roles as it aims to drive recruitment of early-years practitioners. The work shows them helping children learn how to read and count, plant seeds and put on their coats.