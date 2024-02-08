Blakeney extends agency network to Brazil

Blakeney has embarked on a partnership with a comms firm in Brazil, extending its reach to South America.

Strategic comms and public affairs consultancy Blakeney has expanded its international network by partnering with Brazil-based comms consultancy Profile, with a focus on sustainability messaging.

The partnership, which follows similar announcements with US-based agency GSR and Brussels public affairs firm Vulcan Consulting last year, means Blakeney can now support clients on the ground across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

Founded in 2013 by its chief executive, Rodrigo V Cunha, Profile works with clients such as TEDx Amazonia, Natura, Itau and Mercado Live.

Blakeney and Profile have begun their alliance by working with the Tropical Forest Alliance, part of the World Economic Forum, to highlight solutions to restore and protect Brazil’s critical Cerrado region.

Michael Pooley, managing partner at Blakeney, said: “As we began working together it was clear Blakeney and Profile shared the same view that communication is an incredibly powerful tool in the global fight against climate change."

Pooley referred to the launch of his agency’s new climate communications offer, Blakeney Impact, saying: “Our partnership will be incredibly helpful in supporting clients in a region that has long been a focal point for action on climate and nature.”

He added: “More broadly, our partnership with Profile will provide all of Blakeney’s client partners [with] unparalleled understanding and on-the-ground relationships in a key strategic region.”

Profile’s Cunha said: "We are very excited about this partnership with Blakeney, an agency that has a presence on other continents and is as committed to climate action as we are.

“The first project sets the tone for collaboration between two agencies with similar profiles and backgrounds. The kind of expertise and track record we have in sustainability is still rare and this connection is strategic so that our projects can have an even greater reach.”

Earlier this week, Blakeney announced that former Labour policy chief Ben Johnson will join its public affairs practice.

Last year, the agency placed 108th in PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies rankings.

Its clients include Octopus Energy, Virgin Money and Oak View Group.