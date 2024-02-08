Canadian travel destinations hire UK PR agency

Destination Vancouver and Tourism Whistler have selected a travel and tourism PR firm to handle a joint UK PR brief for the Canadian destinations.

London-based comms agency KBC PR & Marketing has been appointed to launch a campaign encouraging UK tourists to visit British Columbia and explore Vancouver and Whistler.

PRWeek understands a five-figure brief was awarded after a competitive pitch.

The consumer and travel trade media campaign will aim to increase awareness of both destinations and their lesser-known seasonal highlights.

KBC’s PR account director, Samantha Kirton, and David Ezra, director of PR and co-owner of the agency, will lead the account.

Ezra said: “We are delighted to work more closely with two of Canada’s best-loved destinations, which still offer many remarkable experiences and attractions not widely known to UK visitors.

“We are looking forward to partnering with media and influencers to encourage increased length of stay and drive off-peak visitation, helping Vancouver and Whistler fulfil their potential through year-round sustainable tourism economies.”

Black Diamond previously held the PR account for Tourism Whistler in the UK. The agency was contacted by PRWeek UK but declined to comment. Destination Vancouver has not previously had in-market UK PR representation.

The account win adds to KBC’s Canadian portfolio, which also includes Travel Alberta and Rocky Mountaineer, in addition to Destination British Columbia.

In March 2023, KBC PR & Marketing was appointed by New York State’s Division of Tourism to encourage more Brits to visit the US state of New York.