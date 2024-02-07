Omnicom cites ‘difficult’ comparables to midterm election year for Q4 PR decline

Omnicom PR Group’s organic revenue drop in Q4 marked the second consecutive quarterly decline for the holding company’s PR unit.

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group CFO Philip Angelastro cited “difficult” year-over-year comparables to a more lucrative midterm election year and some international “softness” for Omnicom PR Group’s organic revenue decline in Q4.

OPRG, which houses agencies such as Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli, posted an organic revenue decrease of 2.9% in Q4 to $417.4 million. It marked the second consecutive quarterly decline for the PR unit.

“Public relations declined 2.9% in the quarter due to difficult comps related to the U.S. midterm elections of 2022, when growth exceeded 12%, as well as softness in certain international markets,” Angelastro said during Omnicom’s Q4 and full-year earnings call on Tuesday, according to transcripts from Seeking Alpha and Reuters.

OPRG’s organic revenue rose 12.7% to $401.5 million in Q4 2022.

Angelastro had previously warned about OPRG facing a “headwind” in Q4 during the company’s Q3 earnings call last October.

OPRG CEO Chris Foster could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ketchum laid off more than 20 employees in November, one month after its partnership with Fidelity Investments ended. FleishmanHillard recently began transitioning away from communications work for AT&T.

For all of 2023, OPRG’s organic revenue fell 0.8% to $1.58 billion. PR accounted for 10.7% of Omnicom’s billings last year and 10.3% of Q4 sales.

Omnicom as a whole reported global revenue of $4.1 billion in Q4, up 4.4% organically from the same period in 2022. The holding company's 2023 revenue increased 4.1% organically to $14.7 billion.

Organic revenue in Omnicom’s U.S. region U.S. rose 0.6% to $1.94 billion in Q4. Angelastro said on the earnings call that regional growth was “offset primarily by execution and support, public relations and commerce and branding.”