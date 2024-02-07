Brunswick shakes up senior leadership

Strategic advisory firm Brunswick has made appointments to its senior leadership, with a new recruit as CEO and the promotion of a UK management figure to chief operating officer.

Brunswick Group has announced today (7 February) that Neal Wolin will step down as its chief executive, becoming vice-chairman, to be succeeded by Henry Timms.

Timms, who is currently the president and chief executive of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will take over from Wolin, who has been CEO of the business since 2018. Timms will be based in New York.

Brunswick has also announced that chief operating officer Helen James, who is based in the UK, is to step down after six years in the role. She will be replaced by UK managing partner Tom Burns.

In a statement, Brunswick said James will leave after a handover period with Burns over the coming months.

Sir Alan Parker, chairman of Brunswick, said: “Helen has also had a very significant impact on the way we work. She has helped build up our core services and operations around the world and also managed a lot of the day-to-day issues of the firm with great professionalism and good humour. The firm has grown significantly and very successfully over the last six years and I would like to thank Helen for her leadership.”

Burns joined Brunswick in 2004 and has been a partner since 2009, serving in several global leadership roles. He was promoted to UK managing partner in 2021, leading one of Brunswick’s largest offices. He became a member of Brunswick’s management committee in the same year, working on the firm’s growth strategy.

Burns is succeeded as UK managing partner by Sarah West, who has been a partner in London since 2006, specialising in the TMT sector, advising clients and boards on crisis comms, M&A, IPO and leadership renewal.

Brunswick confirmed that Wolin will continue in his current role until this summer, when he will transition to the role of vice-chairman, to focus on developing and strengthening senior client relationships globally.

Parker said: “I am tremendously pleased that Henry is joining us after leading a transformational period at Lincoln Center, making an iconic organisation a remarkable commercial and creative success story.”

He added: “Neal has made a tremendous contribution to Brunswick in his six years as CEO. Most importantly he has played a big part in elevating the firm and our standing in the world. His natural integrity and judgement have been incredibly valuable and take Brunswick to the next level as the leading critical issues firm in the world. We have an enormous amount to thank him for and we are delighted he is taking on the role of vice-chairman at a time so many of our clients are facing more complex and wide-ranging critical issues.”

Wolin said: “It has been a great privilege to lead Brunswick during a period of significant transformation for the firm. I am proud that we are now more capable than ever of delivering outstanding advice and expertise to our clients on a wide range of issues that truly matter to them. I am delighted that Henry will take over as CEO; he brings terrific experience that will be invaluable as Brunswick continues to progress. As vice-chairman of Brunswick, I look forward to dedicating more time to helping clients across sectors and geographies navigate their most important issues.”

Timms said: “It is a real honour to have the opportunity to lead Brunswick. The extraordinary calibre of the firm’s people and clients, all connected by a distinct culture, is an incredibly powerful combination that creates a truly special firm. Under Neal and Helen’s leadership the Brunswick team has taken things to the next level, and I would like to thank them for everything they have done. Now, we want to expand our ambition, building on strong foundations to set up the next generation of Brunswick. I am excited to contribute to the firm’s next chapter and to help clients thrive in an ever-changing world.”