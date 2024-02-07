4 brands embrace the darker side of Valentine’s Day: Who did it best?

Pizza Hut, Who Gives a Crap, Tinder and Hop Wtr’s campaigns are far from romantic.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris venenatis tortor eleifend est venenatis consectetur. Nunc eget consequat nisi. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas. Aliquam quis magna in magna tincidunt bibendum. Suspendisse in diam nec lorem consequat accumsan. Cras purus ligula, laoreet non commodo eget, sodales aliquet lacus. Donec rutrum mollis diam ut posuere. Vestibulum imperdiet ornare est, non faucibus diam. Praesent eget massa sit amet mauris venenatis tempor a id erat. Suspendisse potenti. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Curabitur auctor nulla sed mi tristique auctor. In accumsan urna quis cursus tincidunt. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse rhoncus bibendum leo vitae euismod.Duis eget rhoncus nunc, ac faucibus risus. In consectetur at velit egestas sollicitudin. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

Breaking up via pizza? Making toilet paper out of old love letters?

These actions don’t exactly scream Valentine’s Day. But not everyone has something to celebrate on February 14 and some brands are acknowledging that by embracing the darker side of the holiday.

Four brands are running Valentine’s Day 2024 campaigns themed around exes and breaking up.

Pizza Hut

Did you know 45% of people agree it’s better to break up before Valentine’s Day?

Well, the holiday is fast-approaching. So, if you are one of those people, and ready to pull the plug, Pizza Hut wants to help make the whole ordeal less awkward.

The pizza chain has created Hot Honey Goodbye Pies to help “deliver spicy news in a sweet way for free,” according to a release from the chain. The delivery will include Hot Honey pizza inside custom packaging that leaves a space on the top for the break-upper’s name to be added.

Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the social AOR for Pizza Hut, is supporting this campaign.

Who Gives a Crap

Toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap has launched the Flush Your Ex initiative, calling on singles to finally get rid of old love letters or cards they’ve been holding on to, which will then be turned into toilet paper made out of sustainable, 100% recycled materials.

Tinder

Do you regret that tattoo of your ex’s name? First, what were you thinking? Second, Tinder has partnered with tattoo studios around the country to cover-up select singles’ art that reminds them of a former flame.

The Ink Twice promotion is running until February 16.

we’re making getting rid of that ex tattoo easier than deleting their number from your phone ��#inktwice https://t.co/w6GycANknJ — Tinder (@Tinder) February 5, 2024

Hop Wtr

Singles, do you ever get that urge to text your ex, particularly on Valentine’s Day? Hoppy water brand Hop Wtr has a solution: the DNT TXT lockbox, to help keep your phone under lock and key on February 14.

Each lockbox comes with a 12-pack of Hop Wtr’s Ruby Red Grapefruit.

Multiply is supporting this campaign.

Which brand did it best: Pizza Hut, Who Gives a Crap, Tinder or Hop Wtr? Take PRWeek’s poll.