Government comms boss Alex Aiken departs for Middle East role

Alex Aiken, executive director for Government Communication, has left his role in favour of a new job overseas, it has emerged.

In a statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nickie Aiken, Tory MP and wife of Alex Aiken, wrote: “My husband, Alex, who has supported me steadfastly throughout my political career, has accepted a job offer overseas and he deserves my full support as he pursues a new career.”

Nickie Aiken announced that she would also be standing down at the next General Election.

A Cabinet Office Spokesperson told various media outlets: “Alex Aiken will leave the civil service in April to take up a new role as a communications advisor to the ministry of foreign affairs in the United Arab Emirates.”

Aiken was named executive director of government comms in 2013, having been comms lead for Westminster City Council prior to this.

When contacted by PRWeek, Aiken said: "After serving five Prime Ministers, four governments and through three elections, two referendums, a pandemic and a war I feel I have done my bit for now in government.

"I feel privileged to have served the Cabinet Office and worked with many talented and committed colleagues. I am proud to have created and led the Government Communication Service to be recognised as the most effective profession in the world in the practice of public service communication."

Last year during a PRWeek panel, he shared his view that AI could make press offices obsolete.