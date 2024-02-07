Government comms boss Alex Aiken departs for Middle East role

News

Alex Aiken, executive director for Government Communication, has left his role in favour of a new job overseas, it has emerged.

by Evie Barrett Added 3 hours ago

In a statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nickie Aiken, Tory MP and wife of Alex Aiken, wrote: “My husband, Alex, who has supported me steadfastly throughout my political career, has accepted a job offer overseas and he deserves my full support as he pursues a new career.”

Nickie Aiken announced that she would also be standing down at the next General Election.

A Cabinet Office Spokesperson told various media outlets: “Alex Aiken will leave the civil service in April to take up a new role as a communications advisor to the ministry of foreign affairs in the United Arab Emirates.”

Aiken was named executive director of government comms in 2013, having been comms lead for Westminster City Council prior to this.

When contacted by PRWeek, Aiken said: "After serving five Prime Ministers, four governments and through three elections, two referendums, a pandemic and a war I feel I have done my bit for now in government.

"I feel privileged to have served the Cabinet Office and worked with many talented and committed colleagues. I am proud to have created and led the Government Communication Service to be recognised as the most effective profession in the world in the practice of public service communication."

Last year during a PRWeek panel, he shared his view that AI could make press offices obsolete.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Omnicom cites ‘difficult’ comparables to midterm election year for Q4 PR decline

(Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Brunswick shakes up senior leadership

Burson UK and Europe leadership confirmed, BCW’s Rebecca Grant to depart

Burson UK and Europe leadership confirmed, BCW’s Rebecca Grant to depart

L-R: Boyden and Buchholz. (Image used by permission).

Kristine Boyden named Burson Americas CEO; Craig Buchholz to be US chief

(Credit: Getty Images)

Public affairs pros back statutory lobbying code – CIPR survey

(Credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Four Seasons replaces UK PR partner after three decades

Is staff recruitment getting harder? PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Is staff recruitment getting harder? PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Omnicom PR revenue falls 2.9% in Q4, 0.8% for 2023

Omnicom PR revenue falls 2.9% in Q4, 0.8% for 2023

(Credit: Mike Kemp/Getty Images)

Metro Bank cuts comms team

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now