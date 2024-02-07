Burson UK and Europe leadership confirmed, BCW’s Rebecca Grant to depart

BCW and Hill & Knowlton, the two WPP agencies merging to form Burson, have named its UK and Europe leadership teams.

Scott Wilson, chief executive of EMEA at BCW, and Simon Whitehead, UK chief executive of Hill & Knowlton, will hold the same titles at Burson.

PRWeek understands that Rebecca Grant, currently UK chief executive and global chief brand officer at BCW, resigned prior to the merger announcement last month and will leave in spring/summer for a new regional leadership role elsewhere which will be announced imminently.

Bashar AlKadhi, chief executive of EMEA for Hill & Knowlton, covering continental Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa, will become Burson’s chief executive of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

PRWeek understands additional appointments are expected as the integration progresses.

Last month, WPP announced it would merge the two sister agencies, making Burson the world’s largest PR firm by revenue. The merger is set to be completed by 1 July 2024.

As part of this process, WPP has made BCW’s global chief Corey duBrowa the global CEO of the merged agency and named Hill & Knowlton’s current global chairman and CEO, Anna Maria DeSalva, as chairman.

Commenting on today’s announcement, duBrowa said: “This is an outstanding group of colleagues, each of whom has decades of experience – whether in-house or at agencies – building and protecting client reputations, creating environments where people can perform their best and thrive, and driving business growth.

“These leaders have performed exceptionally in their current roles and will bring that same commitment and rigor to their new positions at Burson.”

DeSalva added: “As we unify our companies, this group of leaders embodies a core premise behind the merger – that together we can draw on the best talent in the industry to create considerably more value for our clients and employees.

“Our regional leaders will shape how we go to market in July as Burson to create an unstoppable force in modern communications, in every region around the world. We are excited to continue to build our leadership team and communicate our progress as we move forward.”