Biotech Arcellx promotes Myesha Lacy to chief investor and comms officer

GAITHERSBURG, MD: Arcellx, a biotechnology company, has promoted its vice president of investor relations to chief investor and communications officer.

The biotech company, which has offices in Maryland and California, promoted Myesha Lacy in December 2023.

“When I first started out, I never imagined being the head of a department, let alone being part of the C-suite,” Lacy said. “I’m very excited.”

Lacy has worked in biotech communications for almost three decades and joined Arcellx in June 2021. The company is focused on developing cell therapies for cancers such as multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia.

Lacy managed IR when the company formed a partnership with Kite, another biotechnology company focused on cancer treatments; during its development of a potential treatment for multiple myeloma; and when the company staged its IPO in 2022, it said in a statement.

Before joining Arcellx, Lacy worked at firms such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Global Blood Therapeutics and Hyperion Therapeutics.

Lacy will continue to lead corporate and internal communications, she said. The company does not have any campaigns planned but is engaged in a study about its myeloma treatment, which it hopes to introduce to the market in 2026, Lacy said.

When that date approaches, she plans to work to develop a marketing strategy and campaign.