Whichever team loses the Super Bowl to receive a one-year supply of ED pills

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the losing team will be going home empty-handed.

Men’s health and wellness company Mangoceuticals, also known as MangoRx, said on Tuesday that it will offer a free, one-year supply of its Mango erectile dysfunction pills for the losing team to make sure they “still get sacked after the game.”

MangoRx added that it will offer a special discount code for ED products to fans that is equal to the game’s point difference following the end of the Super Bowl.

Erectile dysfunction is a fairly common medical condition affecting an estimated 30 million Americans, but is often treated as a taboo among men. In this latest effort, the company is trying to change that narrative with a distinctive, humorous approach.

“Just because your team doesn’t perform on the field, doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t be able to score. We understand the daily pressures for men that come with everyday life and the sadness that comes when your team can’t put it through the goal post,” MangoRx CEO said in a statement. “These pressures ultimately affect performance, and our job is to help the fans avoid any false starts, and make sure you get it through the uprights every time.”