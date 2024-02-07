Hanover drops The Playbook in sports offer rebrand

Hanover Group has decided to consolidate its sports-related work under a new entity: Hanover Sport.

The Playbook, a creative agency launched by Hanover in 2016, will cease to exist as the group brings all of its sports work together in a new division.

The Hanover Sports offer combines the agency’s sporting expertise in the fields of brand storytelling, corporate communications, fan engagement, sponsorship activation and public affairs to provide a comprehensive sports comms offering.

An agency spokesperson told PRWeek: “We recognised that across the Hanover group, specialist corporate, crisis and public affairs teams were delivering sports campaigns, so we are combining all of this expertise with the fan and brand storytelling work delivered by The Playbook across their sport accounts.

“Now, under Hanover Sport, we have a broader and more compelling communications offering which is suited to current clients’ needs and landscape.”

The rebranded sports division has been developed in recognition of the way that sport is “influencing entertainment, culture, purchasing, policy, community engagement, tourism and participation”.

Hanover has sporting clients such as National Football League (NFL) UK, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the British Horseracing Authority and StubHub International.

Previously the agency has worked with the likes of the Premier League, England and Wales Cricket Board, Sky Sports and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships.

Rebecca Hargreaves (pictured, above left), formerly a director at The Playbook, has been appointed director of Hanover Sport.

She has over 15 years’ experience working with brands in sport, having previously been at agencies such as The PHA Group, Fuse and Lexis, working across clients including Paddy Power, Tour de France, Carlsberg football and Barclays’ sponsorship of the Premier League.

Hargreaves will oversee Hanover Sport’s work, reporting to Hanover Group managing director Gary Cleland (pictured, above right).

She said: “Sport provides so much opportunity for brands to grow but the business of sport is complex, so you need to understand the ecosystem – from fans to journalists, leaders to policymakers.

“We understand this and, most importantly, know how to tell brand stories rooted in sport. By combining this expertise, we are able to partner with organisations and brands to really help them grow.”

Hanover Sport’s senior team will include comms experts such as Gavin Megaw, Hanover president, who has worked with The FA and Premier League; Khobi Patterson-Vallis, a director who supported ministers at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport; Steph Lis, a director and former deputy press secretary to the Prime Minister; and Ceri Reed, Hanover’s group head of brand, who has led global campaigns for the likes of Nike and Puma.

With offices in London, Dublin, Brussels and the Middle East, Hanover Sport’s work will range from local activations to worldwide programmes.

“This is a strengthening of our global sport offering,” said Cleland. “2024 is a huge year in the world of sport, headlined by the Paris 2024 Olympics and UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, and our sports team under Rebecca will have an industry-leading offer to design and deliver strategies that unlock insights, shape narratives, harness influencers, activate campaigns, navigate regulations and access markets.”