Kristine Boyden named Burson Americas CEO; Craig Buchholz to be US chief

BCW and Hill & Knowlton, the two WPP agencies combining to form Burson, have announced a slate of global leadership appointments.

NEW YORK: Hill & Knowlton and BCW, the two firms WPP is planning to merge this summer to form Burson, have named BCW Americas CEO Kristine Boyden and H&K U.S. CEO Craig Buchholz to the same roles at the combined firm.

Scott Wilson, CEO of EMEA for BCW; Simon Whitehead, CEO of the U.K. for Hill & Knowlton; and Brian Burlingame, CEO of Latin America for Hill & Knowlton, will all hold the same titles at Burson.

Other appointments include Bashar AlKadhi, CEO of EMEAx for Hill & Knowlton, covering Continental Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa, will become CEO of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa; H.S. Chung, president of Asia-Pacific for Hill & Knowlton, will become CEO of North Asia-Pacific, covering greater China, Japan and Korea; and Matt Stafford, president of Asia-Pacific for BCW, will become CEO of South Asia-Pacific, covering India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

More appointments are expected as the integration progresses.

Burson announced the new roles less than two weeks after WPP said it would merge its two largest PR firms into a combined entity known as Burson with BCW chief executive Corey duBrowa as CEO and H&K’s AnnaMaria DeSalva as chairman.

Last July, Hill & Knowlton named Buchholz U.S. CEO, replacing Richard Millar, who led the agency’s U.S. market since 2019. At the time, Hill & Knowlton said Millar was continuing in his role as the firm’s global president.

DeSalva said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that Millar has now departed Hill & Knowlton, after what she called a “dynamic” 20-plus-year career at the firm.

“Our people, our clients and many others in the industry have benefited from his counsel and humanity,” said DeSalva. “The business and relationships he has grown are a testament to his vision and character. We are grateful for all he has done for us, and we wish him all the best.”

When the merger is finalized in July, Burson will have more than 6,000 employees in 43 markets worldwide, making it one of the few largest firms globally, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Asked last month about client conflicts, spokespeople from BCW and Hill & Knowlton said Hill & Knowlton will continue as a distinct brand within Burson, serving a select group of clients globally through strategic communications, advisory and public affairs services, including clients where there may be conflicts.

AxiCom, Curation, Direct Impact, GCI Health, Goodfuse, HZ, Prime Policy Group and Uncapped, which sit under BCW Group, will continue to operate as brands within Burson. The same goes for the brands that sit under Hill & Knowlton, such as 3K, Blanc & Otus, Dewey Square Group, Ideal and JeffreyGroup, said spokespeople from BCW and Hill & Knowlton.

WPP is set to reveal its Q4 2023 and full-year results for last year on February 22. WPP’s PR division was “impacted by client caution” in Q3 2023, as like-for-like revenue dipped 0.9% in the period. The company, which also houses FGS Global and Ogilvy, said Hill & Knowlton and BCW both saw like-for-like declines during the quarter.

Editor's note: This story was updated on February 7 with details about Millar departing the firm.