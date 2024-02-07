BP, Edelman, Portland and Teneo staff join Schillings Communications

The communications agency owned by law firm Schillings and led by industry veteran Victoria O’Byrne and former Portland chair George Pascoe-Watson, has formally launched, after initially announcing plans to do so in September 2023.

The agency, known as Schillings Communications, has so far hired three corporate comms pros and four digital comms experts, set to work together as one integrated team.

Joining as a director in the corporate team is Alexander Shaw, who was most recently a senior director in Edelman’s international affairs practice. Shaw brings more than 12 years of experience, having previously held roles at Blue Rubicon and Teneo in the Middle East – including seconded work with both COP28 and the FIFA World Cup.

Also becoming directors in Schillings’ corporate comms team are Lauren Arthur-Davies, formerly a director at Teneo; and Jamie Fenton, who joins from Portland, where he was a partner, having spent over a decade at the agency.

Arriving to lead the ‘digital resilience’ specialism at Schillings, which will focus on social media, search and AI, is Josh Leigh. Appointed as a director, Leigh joins from Hawthorn, where he led digital strategy, after a stint at online-focused advisory firm Digitalis.

Charlie Lait joins Schillings Communications as head of social from asset management firm Blackstone, where she was responsible for developing the digital reputation of the business and its leaders in EMEA as a director. Prior to this, Lait managed the Mayor of London’s digital communications team, where she developed a communications crisis process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James English has been hired as head of search at Schillings Communications. He previously led UK and global SEO programmes in-house for organisations such as the BBC, JD Sports Fashion and Depop. Most recently, he worked at fintech company Cleo.

In addition, Schillings’ digital team has hired Olivia Murray from BP, where she was a social media specialist – focused on crisis and community management, media monitoring, social listening and reporting. Murray joins the agency as a senior analyst.

Schillings Communications’ new team will work alongside founding partners O’Byrne and Pascoe-Watson, operating alongside Schillings’ legal, intelligence & investigation, critical risk & security, and privacy teams, as the firm looks to broaden its multidisciplinary model.

David Imison, chief executive of Schillings, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a world-class team to deliver an unmatched service for our clients.

“Reputation is your licence to operate and is now made in both the court of law and the court of public opinion. Threats such as disruptive activism, smear campaigns, cancel culture, deep fakes, mis- and disinformation mean the stakes are higher than ever, and reputational resilience is vital for success.”

He concluded: “Whether it’s meeting short-term challenges or seizing long-term opportunities, we found our clients needed more gears to successfully manage this new operating environment. We have responded by providing them with a broader and deeper bench of experts to call upon, all under one roof.”

Law firm Schillings is known for representing celebrities such as cyclist Lance Armstrong, footballer Ryan Giggs, author JK Rowling and the Duchess of Sussex in high-profile cases, often against the media.

In 2013, the firm shifted its focus more towards general corporate reputation management and added cybersecurity to its specialisms, as the result of a restructure and its acquisition of IT security firm Vigilante Bespoke.