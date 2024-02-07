Edelman, Grayling, Teneo, Frank – agency office moves

Milk & Honey PR

London-based comms agency Milk & Honey has moved its headquarters to the Engine Room at Battersea Power Station. The new site houses both the UK team and Milk & Honey’s holding company and investment arm of the business, the Hive PR Group. The firm also has offices in New York and Germany.

Frank PR

Creative comms agency Frank has relocated its London offices to a loft-style space with exposed brick, skylights and quirky original features. Based in Hatton Garden on the Farringdon/Clerkenwell border, the move offers the firm a new creative environment. Frank’s client roster includes Jägermeister, Weetabix, Innocent and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Edelman

Located just a few doors down from Edelman UK’s previous office, its new location, Francis House, is a former warehouse dating back to the early 1900s. Spanning five floors, the offices include eight mezzanines, double-height ceilings and a spiral staircase connecting the different levels.

Teneo

Corporate consulting strategy and advisory firm Teneo has also moved to 11 Pilgim Street in the City of London. It’s the first time the majority of staff have been together under one roof in the UK – however, this excludes the financial advisory teams based in Leeds and Bristol. More than 600 colleagues from people advisory, management consulting, and strategy and communications will use the space, which is near St Paul’s Cathedral.

Five by Five

Creative independent PR agency Five By Five relocated to an office on London’s Oxford Street. The new site caters to the agency’s London-based clients, which have reportedly increased in the past year, with account wins including Sushi Daily, Saffery and The Gel Bottle. The expansion offers staff more meeting rooms and break-out spaces than Five by Five had before, as well as accommodation for the agency’s growing workforce.

Grayling Leeds

Communications agency Grayling opened new premises at Leeds Dock in Yorkshire. This 15-strong team, supported by its London headquarters plus six regional offices, works with clients such as The Co-op, HSBC, British Glass, First Bus and Leeds Bradford Airport. The new office in Leeds includes a customisable space, from individual hot desks to private studios, alongside larger creative suites.

Pace Communications

Hull-based creative comms agency Pace has moved to new offices to accommodate its growing team. It is now based at Warehouse 6 in Princes Dock Street in the city centre. The new space includes more areas for collaborative working and a dedicated studio, kitted out with specialist equipment, for the agency’s video and film production arm. The site overlooks the Murdoch’s Connection footbridge and is close to the Hull marina.

29 London

Comms agency 29 London, which is based in Shoreditch, has expanded the family-run business by opening a second office in Stamford, Lincolnshire. The team has worked across clients including Nike, Virgin, Two Birds Spirits, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Wimbledon, FT Weekend and Concha y Toro.

Springboard Communications

Irish integrated agency Springboard Communications has relocated its head office to the Victorian Quarter in the heart of Cork City. The new space features an open-plan design with breakout areas, to create a collaborative and creative environment for employees.

Trace Publicity

Integrated comms agency Trace Publicity has expanded with a new 5,869ft2 office in central London. The agency’s headquarters in Clerkenwell now includes an open-plan event space, consultation rooms, as well as a dedicated styling suite for the agency’s brand clients. These include Sephora, Huda Beauty, Klanra and Tom Ford.

56° North

Strategic PR agency 56° North has moved to a new site in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town area. The agency has taken a long-term lease on the second floor of a refurbished Georgian townhouse at 18 Charlotte Square in the City’s west end. This gives the agency 1,500ft2 of space and includes a main office, boardroom and meeting room. 56°North also has offices in London and Newcastle.

Prosek Partners

Financial communications firm Prosek Partners has relocated to London’s Covent Garden to support its growth. The new office, at 14 Upper St Martin’s Lane, places the firm between the most active finance hubs in the City. Prosek’s London office is the firm’s second-largest globally and eighth overall.