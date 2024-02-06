Omnicom PR revenue falls 2.9% in Q4, 0.8% for 2023

The holding company’s overall global revenue was up in Q4 and organically for 2023.

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group’s PR agencies posted an organic revenue decrease of 2.9% in Q4 to $417.4 million and a fall of 0.8% for the full year to $1.58 billion.

The percentage increase is in comparison to Q4 2022 and the year as a whole, when the holding company’s PR firms reported a 12.7% organic revenue jump to $401.5 million and 13.7% to $1.55 billion, respectively.

Omnicom CFO Philip Angelastro said during the company’s Q3 earnings call that he expected Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) to face a “headwind” in Q4 in year-over-year comparables due to reduced client spend in a non-election year.

PR accounted for 10.7% of Omnicom’s billings last year and 10.3% of quarterly sales. Advertising was on top with 56.5% in Q4 and 53.7% in 2023.

The firms within OPRG include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli. OPRG CEO Chris Foster could not be immediately reached to comment on the PR unit’s Q4 and full-year results.

Omnicom as a whole reported global revenue of $4.1 billion in Q4, up 4.4% organically from the same period in 2022. The holding company's 2023 revenue increased 4.1% organically to $14.7 billion.

The company’s business segments were split nearly across the board in Q4. Advertising revenue grew 9.3% to $2.29 billion; precision marketing fell 1.1% to $360.8 million; commerce and brand consulting increased 1% to $222 million; experiential was down 8% to $205.9 million; healthcare jumped 3.6% to $353.2 million; and execution and support fell 0.4% to $207.6 million.

For 2023, advertising revenue increased organically by 6.5% to $7.89 billion; precision marketing was up 3.1% to $1.5 billion; commerce and brand consulting jumped 1.2% to $853.7 million; experiential rose 3% to $651.4 million; execution and support decreased 1% to $880.8 million; and healthcare jumped 3.8% to $1.4 billion.

U.S. organic revenue rose 0.6% to $1.94 billion in Q4; the U.K. was up 5.8% to $423.6 million; other North American markets fell 1.3% to $122.2 million; European markets jumped by 14.1% to $829 million; Asia-Pacific was up by 10.9% to $506.8 million; Latin America improved by 13.7% to $128.8 million; and the Middle East and Africa decreased by 17.3% to $110.5 million.

Regarding 2023 as a whole, the U.S. increased 2.6% to $7.47 billion; the U.K. jumped 4.7% to $1.59 billion; other North American markets were up 3% to $479.4 million; European markets rose 7.2% to $2.68 billion; Asia-Pacific increased by 6.0% to $1.78 billion; Latin America improved by 13% to $386.8 million; and the Middle East and Africa were down 5.8% to $309.6 million.