Gen Z predicts which Super Bowl ads and activations will hit the mark

The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is officially on, which means we’re all putting our @GirlBossTown pants on to make predictions around the best part of the most-watched game of the year — the brand activations. This is what Gen Z marketers have been looking forward to since September.

It's time to make predictions.

I'm hopping on a flight to Nevada to deliver some exclusive insights from the heart of Las Vegas as your Gen Z PRWeek Super Bowl correspondent. With my finger on the pulse of pop culture and a real-time view of what’s going down in Sin City, I’m uncovering and dissecting the best of the best during advertising’s biggest stage.

To kick it off, brands are already strategically leveraging pregame buzz with teaser campaigns.

UberEats' chef’s-kiss teaser of Posh Spice and David Beckham recreating the viral moment from the Beckham Netflix documentary was a standout. It’s only a matter of time before consumers know if the full commercial lives up to the hype.

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is expected to steal the spotlight. Gen Z’s queen bee is coming off several mega brand campaigns with Flamin' Hot, Planet Fitness x Nike, CrunchyRoll and more, so we can only predict that she’ll end up in a marquee spot. Maybe Nike will snatch her up, coming off a not-so-subtle brand plug during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square and subsequent merch drop.

Brands such as Popeyes, Workday, Kawasaki and BetMGM are making their big game debut this year, and they’re going big or going home. From A-List talent to bold new ideas, the spots and activations are sure to put the Clydesdales to shame.

We’re expecting these newbies to beat out some Game Day veterans and rank at the top of USA Today’s Ad Meter.

We already know that we’ll be seeing a lot of Super Bowl spokespeople, especially four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski. He’ll be in spots for FanDuel and Frito-Lay this year, plus his annual Gronk beach party. But myself, along with (hopefully) a good amount of Gen Zers, have Gronk fatigue. I know it's controversial, but how many commercials and press junkets on Radio Row can this guy do?

I can only hope that in 2025, we’ll see something other than part three of “Kick of Destiny.”

In 2023, we saw a ton of nostalgia-themed spots from T-Mobile and Rakuten that tapped into the oldies, but goodies. This has been a recurring marketing trend over the past few years and it’s safe to assume that will continue during the big game.

The question is, what iconic moments are we cherry picking from? We’ll probably see another early 2000s revival coming off the heels of Mean Girls hitting theaters. Maybe it's wishful thinking, but perhaps we’ll see a Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunion in a Hilton advertisement?

Check in next week to see if any of these predictions come to fruition. In the meantime, I’ll be down in fabulous Las Vegas keeping my eyes peeled for more on-the-ground insights and brand activations to come.

Alexa Gonzalez is a senior account executive at Taylor.