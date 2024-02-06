Lego promotes Michael McNally to lead global markets and channels comms

McNally, who has worked at the company since 1999, previously had an Americas focus.

ENFIELD, CT: Lego has promoted Michael McNally to head of global markets and channels communications.

McNally posted on LinkedIn that he is “humbled and thrilled to trade my Americas focus for a global opportunity to lead a new team of comms pros.”

He declined to comment on his new position.

Since 2014, McNally has been Lego’s senior director of brand relations. In that role, he was Lego’s senior communications strategist and spokesperson, setting the strategic direction, priorities and innovation agenda for Americas brand communications initiatives.

He has worked at Lego since 1999, when he joined as assistant PR manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McNally was a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2020.

Lego, founded in Billund, Denmark, in 1932, is sold in more than 130 countries, according to a statement. In the first six months of 2023, the privately held Danish toymaker saw revenue rise 1%, reaching 27.4 billion Danish krone, or about $4 billion. Net profit for the first half of the year reached 5.1 billion Danish krone, or about $742 million, down 17% from the same period in 2022.