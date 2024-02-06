Grindr appoints The Romans New York to work on ‘gagworthy’ initiatives

As consumer PR AOR, the firm will lead creative PR campaigns, events, stunts and ongoing press office activities.

NEW YORK: Grindr has named The Romans New York as its retained consumer PR AOR for the U.S.

The Romans began working with the brand in October and were formally retained in January under an initial one-year partnership. No formal RFP was issued, but Grindr received a number of written submissions from agencies looking to work with them, according to a Grindr spokesperson.

The U.S. leg of the London-based creative agency will be responsible for leading the charge on creative PR campaigns, events, stunts and ongoing press office activities for the world’s largest social gathering app for gay, bi, trans and queer people.

The agency appointment comes a little over a year after Grindr's public debut in November 2022.

The Romans, working alongside Grindr leadership, will focus on shifting outdated perceptions of what the brand is or isn’t, and getting consumers excited about “gagworthy” initiatives that celebrate all things gay through a fresh lens powered by consumer insights, the firm said in a statement.

Grindr VP of brand marketing Tristan Pineiro said via email that the company “wants to take decisive control of our brand narrative and address our [reputation] head on - not by trying to be something we're not, but by celebrating all the real good that comes from Grindr - love, friendship, networking, community, ending isolation... and of course sex - lots of sex."

The agency has already assisted in working with Grindr on Grindr Unwrapped, its annual activity report released in December.

The Romans and Grindr are gearing up to launch a new podcast this week.

"We’re very excited to work with Grindr, not only because of the new, fresh approach they’re taking to marketing, but because this team believes in pushing bold ideas that work in culture," The Romans partner Sarah Jenkins said. "They go for it because they have a keen understanding of their demanding audience and know there’s a high expectation to deliver. In fact, their users demand it, and we’re confident we can serve up cheeky ideas that will thrill, entertain, and engage. Dream partnership."

The Romans SVP Maryanne Milano will lead a team of 10 out of the agency’s Brooklyn office.

Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed, but will consist of a combination of always-on retained work, plus project, a Grindr spokesperson said.

There was no incumbent agency, according to Grindr.

Grindr is a GBTQ+ dating app with over 13.5 million monthly active users. Launched in 2009, the company is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, and has offices in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington, DC.

In Q3, the dating app reported 39% year-over-year revenue growth to $70.3 million. Operating Income for the quarter was $16.6 million versus operating income in Q3 2022 of $3.9 million.

Grindr also added three executives to the company in September, including Zac Katz as general counsel and head of global affairs, Pineiro as VP of brand and communications and Solmaz Shariat Torbaghan as director of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Grindr’s former VP of global communications Patrick Lenihan left the brand last summer to launch strategic advisory firm Gravity Strategic Partners. Pineiro has replaced Lenihan, but has a different title.

The Romans is a global creative agency based in London, New York, Dubai and Amsterdam. The agency opened its New York office in Brooklyn in 2022. Clients include Candy Crush, sneaker marketplace StockX, Snapchat, Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Heineken.

Editor's note: This story was updated with comment from Grindr and The Romans.