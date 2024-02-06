GCI Health names Dan Oh group creative director

Oh has worked at Marina Maher and most recently at Edelman.

NEW YORK: GCI Health has hired Dan Oh as group SVP and group creative director.

He joins the healthcare specialist agency after an almost-two-decade career in the industry, including stints at Marina Maher Communications, Patients & Purpose, Grey and, most recently, as SVP and group creative director at Edelman.

Oh will work with Heather Linnell, group SVP of creative, and report to David Chadwick, global chief content officer and head of the agency’s Content Collaborative, which features its digital, design, editorial and creative teams.

“I knew that the digital and strategy talent in place at GCI is some of the best in the industry, and I knew the role demanded someone obsessed with integration across platforms, something I’ve honed over the course of my creative career in comms,” Oh said via email. “I’m looking forward to partnering with my new colleagues to push the boundaries of how healthcare creative can spark behavior change.”

Oh has worked with clients including Procter & Gamble and Nestlé, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and patient advocacy organizations, he said.

GCI Health is a part of BCW Group, which parent holding company WPP is merging with Hill & Knowlton to form Burson. GCI Health and technology communications specialist firm AxiCom will continue to operate as brands within Burson. The combined agency will be one of the biggest in the world by revenue.

GCI Health was also named one of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work for 2023 after adding initiatives to its robust roster of team-building programs last year.