Metro Bank cuts comms team

High-street lender Metro Bank UK has reduced its comms team as part of a cost-cutting plan that involves lowering its total headcount by 20 per cent.

Tina Coates, director of corporate affairs and a member of the executive committee at Metro Bank UK, has left the retail and commercial bank after seven years, alongside John Battersby, head of public affairs and ESG, who worked there for more than two years.

The UK comms team has been reduced from 10 staff members to a total of eight. As part of the changes, external communications, including public affairs, will now be handled by Mona Patel, while internal communications will be led by Georgina Panting.

In October last year, Metro Bank announced it would cut about £30m of costs a year from 2025 as part of a £325m rescue deal from its investors. Founded by Anthony Thomson and Vernon Hill in 2010, the challenger bank was the UK’s first new high-street lender in 150 years.

Announcing her departure from Metro Bank UK on LinkedIn, Coates said: “I walked through the doors of Metro Bank in 2016, with one clear task, to help build a bank. Not just any bank, the first new high street bank in the UK in over 100 years.”

Coates joined the bank as head of communication, rising to director of corporate affairs. Before joining Metro, Coates worked in comms and media relations at the Nationwide Building Society for nearly seven years. She has also held comms roles at Hay Group, RSA and Lansons.

Battersby joined Metro in-house in May 2021. Before moving to the bank he held senior comms roles at RateSetter, an online lending platform bought by Metro in 2020, and Lloyd’s of London. Prior to this, Battersby spent more than a decade in government at HM Treasury.

A spokesperson for Metro Bank told PRWeek UK: “We reduced the size of our executive committee, of which Tina was a member, as we needed to simplify our operations and ways of working and achieve cost efficiencies to meet the future needs of the bank. We wish Tina all the best for her future.”

It is understood that Coates’ role will no longer exist. Reflecting on her time at Metro Bank, she wrote on LinkedIn: “Since I joined, we’ve tripled the number of customer accounts, brought community banking to over 30 new towns and cities, been consistently rated the best high street bank for service, voted one of the UK’s most loved workplaces, and swung back into profitability.”

However, she admitted that the bank had also faced “plenty of twists and turns” during her time at the business.

“We’ve had to adapt our strategy, raise capital, navigate a global pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, and at times work at extraordinary pace in the eye of the storm.”

Coates added: "A heartfelt thanks to my fantastic team (past and present), to the revolutionaries who brought me into the business, and all those who have made my time at Metro Bank so wonderful and memorable, it’s been a blast.”

PRWeek understands that both Coates and Battersby are seeking new job opportunities.