Public affairs pros back statutory lobbying code – CIPR survey

More than eight out of 10 public affairs specialists (83 per cent) think there should be a recognised statutory code of conduct setting out clear standards of behaviour for lobbyists.

The CIPR’s current position on lobbying does not call for a statutory code of conduct, but the finding has prompted it to consider changing its stance.

Alastair McCapra (pictured, below), chief executive of the CIPR, told PRWeek: “We were keen to get the industry’s view on the effectiveness of voluntary codes of conduct and whether there is an appetite for something that is on a statutory footing. It is clear there is and this is something we will be exploring further with members."





The survey of 235 public affairs specialists, conducted by the CIPR between December 2023 and January 2024, reveals widespread majority support for reforms of the lobbying system.

Almost nine out of 10 lobbyists and PR professionals (86 per cent) think there should be greater transparency around who is lobbying politicians, and that lobbying scandals have affected the public’s trust in politics (88 per cent).

The current system, which records lobbying activities under a statutory register, is “blind to the vast majority of lobbying”, according to the CIPR. The body is campaigning for “lobbying reform and legislation that is fit for purpose, raises standards and drives transparency”.

Only those working as third-party consultant lobbyists are required to sign the register, with those working in-house exempt.

Calls for change

Almost 83 per cent of respondents to the CIPR survey agree that the statutory register should include all lobbyists, not just consultant lobbyists as currently required.

And 77 per cent think that the register should include a wide range of legislators and decision-makers beyond ministers and permanent secretaries.

While 74 per cent do not think the existing statutory register should stay as it is, only 11 per cent are in favour of it being scrapped and not replaced.

The majority (56 per cent) think the Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists (ORCL) has made little or no impact on improving transparency of lobbying. Just 12 per cent think it has had a “moderate” impact, while only two per cent think it has had “a lot” of impact.

Lobbying ban

Opinion is divided on how long former ministers and senior officials should have to wait before they can undertake paid lobbying work. About half of the respondents (53 per cent) are in favour of a lobbying ban of two years or less, while 41 per cent support a ban of three years or more. Seven per cent don’t think ex-ministers and officials should have to wait at all.

Three-quarters (76 per cent) of respondents think an independent body should enforce standards in the lobbying industry, with just 13 per cent saying this should be done by the sector itself; only seven per cent think the government should do this.

Demanding action

The CIPR is writing to the Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Scottish National Party leaders today to call for an overhaul of the 2014 Lobbying Act.

The letter states: “In this general election year, it is critical that government and the lobbying industry work together to tackle the public’s falling trust in the political system.”

It adds that there is strong support from public affairs professionals for “reform of the existing regulatory framework”.

The letter calls for a commitment to lobbying reform to be included in general election manifestos “as an effective means to restore public trust in politics and policy making”.

Reputational damage

Rachael Clamp, CIPR president (pictured, below), commented: “It was clear 10 years ago that the Lobbying Act wasn’t fit for purpose, and the poll results show this is evidently still the case. The Act contains so many loopholes and exemptions that the vast majority of lobbying is out of scope.”



She warned that the reputation of lobbying “is being tarnished by a never-ending string of scandals made possible by the defective Act”.

The findings of the survey show “UK lobbyists speaking with one voice when they call for greater transparency to restore confidence in this vital element of the democratic process".

And James Hewes, chief executive of the PRCA (pictured, below), said: “We welcome CIPR’s contribution to this debate and thank them for this work. Most lobbying scandals are nothing to do with our industry, but affect our reputation nonetheless, so we will need to work together to solve the problem.”

He added: “We’d be open to a statutory code, but it would need to cover everyone – including ministers and former ministers – be comprehensive in its scope and be backed by a regulator with real teeth.”

Government position

This comes just months after the CIPR and PRCA renewed their calls for reforms of lobbying laws after the Government decided not to implement a series of recommendations. Last October Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart reiterated the Government’s rejection of a series of proposals to reform the 2014 Lobbying Act.

He dismissed several recommendations aimed at improving transparency and accountability in lobbying, which have been proposed by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Pacac and the Boardman Review over the past two years.

Burghart ruled out the idea of having a statutory code of conduct for lobbyists. He also confirmed that the Government does not plan to publish details of interactions between lobbyists and special advisers or close a loophole that allows lobbyists to be exempt from the rules if they fall beneath the VAT threshold.