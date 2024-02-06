Four Seasons replaces UK PR partner after three decades

News

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons has ended its relationship with agency PRCO in the UK, after reportedly working with the agency for more than 30 years.

by Evie Barrett Added 3 hours ago

(Credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Red Consultancy has been appointed as the UK PR agency for Four Seasons, PRWeek has learned.

It is understood that the agency will work with the luxury hotels and resorts company on media relations across all its lines of business, including food and beverage, global hotels and resorts, private jet, yacht, and residential.

The incumbent agency for this account is PRCO. On its website, PRCO states: “Led from the UK, PRCO has worked with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts for over 30 years to support the brand’s international expansion.”

When contacted by PRWeek UK, a PRCO spokesperson confirmed that its offices in Italy, Germany and France would continue working with Four Seasons.

Other agencies on the Four Seasons roster include JPR, which oversees its entire UK portfolio, including Four Seasons London at Ten Trinity Square and Four Seasons Hampshire, as well as its international properties in destinations such as Geneva and Lisbon.

KWT Global is listed as the agency of record for Four Seasons in the US on the hotel brand’s website.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

(Credit: Getty Images)

Public affairs pros back statutory lobbying code – CIPR survey

Is staff recruitment getting harder? PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Is staff recruitment getting harder? PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Omnicom PR revenue falls 2.9% in Q4, 0.8% for 2023

Omnicom PR revenue falls 2.9% in Q4, 0.8% for 2023

(Credit: Mike Kemp/Getty Images)

Metro Bank cuts comms team

Real Chemistry snaps up Avant Healthcare, aims to ‘modernize’ medcomms

Real Chemistry snaps up Avant Healthcare, aims to ‘modernize’ medcomms

Labour policy chief joins Blakeney

Labour policy chief joins Blakeney

Ballantine’s appoints global PR agency

Ballantine’s appoints global PR agency

Portland hires ex-government advisor and agency exec

Portland hires ex-government advisor and agency exec

‘Dishonest’ lobbyist gets suspended prison sentence

‘Dishonest’ lobbyist gets suspended prison sentence

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now