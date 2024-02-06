Four Seasons replaces UK PR partner after three decades

Luxury hotel brand Four Seasons has ended its relationship with agency PRCO in the UK, after reportedly working with the agency for more than 30 years.

Red Consultancy has been appointed as the UK PR agency for Four Seasons, PRWeek has learned.

It is understood that the agency will work with the luxury hotels and resorts company on media relations across all its lines of business, including food and beverage, global hotels and resorts, private jet, yacht, and residential.

The incumbent agency for this account is PRCO. On its website, PRCO states: “Led from the UK, PRCO has worked with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts for over 30 years to support the brand’s international expansion.”

When contacted by PRWeek UK, a PRCO spokesperson confirmed that its offices in Italy, Germany and France would continue working with Four Seasons.

Other agencies on the Four Seasons roster include JPR, which oversees its entire UK portfolio, including Four Seasons London at Ten Trinity Square and Four Seasons Hampshire, as well as its international properties in destinations such as Geneva and Lisbon.

KWT Global is listed as the agency of record for Four Seasons in the US on the hotel brand’s website.