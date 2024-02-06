Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Dashboard 25: The AI Edition; How PR is moving from experimenting with AI to implementing; Birkhahn joins Vested.

It's time for the Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024. PRWeek's list of 25 of the most influential people in communications technology this year focuses on the AI revolution, the hottest topic shaping PR and marketing tech stacks. Plus: Everything you need to know about AI and communications, via PRWeek's Steve Barrett; Why communicators must lead AI adoption to create positive change, via Ruder Finn's Kathy Bloomgarden.

Check out this feature on how PR is moving from experimenting to implementing with generative AI. Firms are no longer just testing the waters — they're upping their investments, preparing for disclosure and copyright issues and future-proofing comms skills, according to this in-depth feature by Brandon Doerrer.

New this morning from PRWeek: Peppercomm and Hot Paper Lantern alum Ted Birkhahn has joined Vested in a newly created role overseeing the development of mid-market offerings and tech platforms. Plus: The first brands have signed up for BeReal accounts.

Tuesday morning earnings roundup: Weight-loss drugs drove sales for Eli Lilly in Q4, as the drugmaker beat top- and bottom-line expectations; UBS bested earnings expectations and promised to cut another $3 billion in costs; Spotify's loss narrowed as it cut back on podcast and staff costs. For your watchlist: Omnicom Group Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings are this afternoon after the closing bell.

The latest bipartisan border bill appears doomed after nearly two-dozen Senate Republicans cast doubt on the legislation on Monday. The $118 billion bill includes $20 billion for border provisions and funding for asylum judges and other programs, according to NPR. Former President Donald Trump has whipped opposition to the bill, saying it's a "trap" set by Democrats.