Vested names Hot Paper Lantern, Peppercomm alum Ted Birkhahn as MD

Birkhahn will oversee the development of tech platforms and middle-market offerings in the newly created role.

NEW YORK: Financial marketing and communications specialist firm Vested has named Ted Birkhahn as MD.

Based in New York, Birkhahn is overseeing the development of a tech-enabled platform and middle-market offering to improve client engagement and service delivery for mid-market financial services companies, according to the agency. He started in the role last month.

“Middle-market companies tend to get squeezed between the larger firms and the boutiques. They don't necessarily have the resources to work with the larger firms, and they are too big for the boutiques,” Birkhahn said. “What we're trying to do is build a model that provides a fully integrated platform and marketing communication services where they can come in and address their very specific needs across the entire marketing communications spectrum.”

Vested launched Finance Studio, its creative and digital platform for middle-market financial brands, in early 2023. Its goal is to bridge the gap between fractional marketing services without sacrificing subject matter, expertise, quality and speed-to-market, the firm said in a statement.

Birkhahn said the role gives him the chance to build something that combines his passion for the middle market and technology and “changes the game” for how pros deliver results.

Birkhahn is responsible for sales, business development, building out the tech platform, professional development for employees within the offering and introducing clients to the platform.

He is reporting to U.S. CEO of professional services Amber Roberts. Vested is bringing together different areas of the agency under the offering that Birkhahn will ultimately oversee as it builds out the team over the next few months.

Birkhahn joined Vested from marketing and communications agency Hot Paper Lantern, where he most recently served as president. He cofounded Hot Paper Lantern in 2018 with Peppercomm cofounder and CEO Edward Moed.

Birkhahn’s last day at HPL was January 12. Prior to that, Birkhahn spent 19 years at Peppercomm across positions including president and partner.

“Ted is an outstanding practitioner and, above all, a remarkable human being,” Moed said. “The entire HPL team wishes Ted all the very best as he embarks on a new journey in a completely different space. We have no doubt that he will continue to excel and make an impact in his new role.”

HPL did not say if the agency had named a replacement for Birkhahn.

Birkhahn predicted that 2024 will be stronger than 2023 in terms of demand, but said clients will continue to scrutinize how and where they spend marketing and communications dollars, a factor that feeds into Vector’s platform.

“My goal is to move fast, but smart,” Birkhahn said. “We're fielding inbounds every day from middle-market companies, so I want to be able to roll this out as soon as possible so that they can start to see the benefits of operating within the platform and working with our teams.”

Vested focuses on the financial services industry. Clients include Morgan Stanley, American Express, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs, LinkedIn and Grayscale.

The agency reported a revenue increase of 36% to $23 million globally and 50% increase to $20 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.