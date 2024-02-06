Labour policy chief joins Blakeney

Strategic comms consultancy Blakeney has hired a former senior advisor to the Mayor of London, as it continues to grow its UK public affairs practice.

Ben Johnson (pictured) joins Blakeney as a director after nearly eight years at the Greater London Authority, where he became Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan’s head of economic and business policy after serving as a senior advisor on business and digital policy.

Johnson worked closely with the Mayor to champion London’s key business sectors domestically and internationally, aiming to support its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before City Hall, Johnson held senior roles at the Labour Party for more than a decade, including a stint as head of policy development. He was responsible for managing Labour's formal policy-making process, National Policy Forum and manifesto development process in the run-up to the 2015 general election.

Michael Pooley, managing partner at Blakeney, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to Blakeney. His experience in Labour politics, and particularly his understanding of London’s politics, will be invaluable to Blakeney’s clients in a year when we’ll see both a mayoral and a general election.”

Johnson said: “After two decades working in Labour politics, I’m thrilled to be joining Blakeney. It’s a business built on brilliant people, with great skills and expertise, and I am excited to join them in supporting our clients through this critical time in the political cycle."

Johnson’s appointment is the latest in a raft of hires to Blakeney’s public affairs team within the past year, including former shadow housing minister Melanie Onn; ex-Labour senior policy adviser, Dan Hogan; Hugo Sutherland, who joined from Portland to lead Blakeney’s public affairs practice as its managing director; and Theo Bamber, who joined the team from FTI Consulting.

Last year, Blakeney placed 19th in PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies public affairs ranking, having achieved revenue of over £2m in the sector in 2022. It ranked 108th in the overall Top 150 table.

Pooley said the consultancy aims to “significantly increase the reach, size and capabilities of the team in 2024 and beyond”, and hopes to build a presence outside London within the next 12 months as part of its expansion plans.