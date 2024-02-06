Ballantine’s appoints global PR agency

News

Scotch brand Ballantine’s has selected a retained global PR agency after a competitive pitch.

by Evie Barrett Added 4 hours ago

Creative comms agency Pangolin has announced that it will now handle all global brand PR and communications for Ballantine’s whisky.

The Scotch brand joins two other Pernod Ricard-owned whiskies, Chivas and The Glenlivet, in Pangolin’s client portfolio.

In its announcement, the agency wrote: “Ballantine’s brand ethos is ‘Stay True’ – a belief that we also pride ourselves on at Pangolin, and we look forward to helping the brand continue to activate their global brand PR in bold and authentic ways.”

Pangolin will help Ballantine’s with its PR on legacy campaigns such as its ‘True Music’ platform, which aims to champion diverse musicians and underrepresented music communities worldwide.

The brand also continues a 12-year relationship with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, working together on a global music-focused brand strategy brief.

David Phillips, co-founder of Pangolin, told PRWeek UK: “Ballantine’s is one of those brands that every agency wants on their client list; it has such a rich heritage in modern culture, particularly through its music and gaming platforms.

“2024 is sure to be a massive year for the brand, and we can’t wait to support them with some strong, earned-first creative and execution. Watch this space!”

Last year, Ballantines worked with The Romans on a project basis, producing a Ballantine’s-inspired hot sauce in collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA.

In October 2023, Chivas Brothers, the maker of Ballantine’s, appointed Firstlight Group to oversee its corporate comms.


