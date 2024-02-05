Everything you need to know about AI and communications

PRWeek has put together a package of content that profiles all the latest wisdom, creativity, influencers and technology to help PR pros inform their future practice.

Apart from the latest episode in the life of omnipresent pop star Taylor Swift, AI is by far the most ubiquitous topic in the world right now — especially in business, marketing and communications.

To date, much of the discussion around AI has felt woolly and ill-formed, as everyone experimented but few concrete applications were in evidence. But the scale of recent investments in AI announced by large holding company groups Publicis, WPP and Interpublic is just one sign that suggests the focus has shifted firmly to the implementation stage.

Our reporter Brandon Doerrer digs into the latest developments in a must-read feature about AI that covers frameworks, guidelines, data and analytics, technology, prompting, ethics and bias, copyright, creative case studies and a handy glossary of terms every communicator should incorporate in their lexicon.

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden reports from the World Economic Forum in Davos and provides an extremely handy round-up of essential intelligence gleaned on the ground for anyone who wasn’t able to visit the Swiss ski resort in person.

Finally, PRWeek’s Dashboard 25: AI Edition class of 24 represent a group of influencers from across the PR and communications spectrum who are all well worth paying attention to.

The list comprises in-house client-side communicators such as Lixil Americas’ Dan Nestle and Coca-Cola’s global head of generative AI Pratik Thakar, agency executives, academics and comms tech providers who are leading the way in making sense of this ground-breaking technology and how it will impact the PR business.

The list aims to go beyond the usual suspects and encompasses the producers of a number of resources I suggest all communicators can learn from, ranging from Wharton associate professor Ethan Mollick and his One Useful Thing Substack newsletter to James Holland, author of Highwire PR’s employee framework for applying AI to PR.

In a world where millions of words have been written about the same topic but so little has actually been said, I hope you find this package of content useful in navigating the biggest change in business and society since the invention of the World Wide Web.