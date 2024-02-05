Adidas, Boston Red Sox among first brands to sign up for BeReal

Applications for RealBrand accounts opened on January 24. Most takers are sports teams, sportswear brands or cosmetics companies.

PARIS: BeReal has unveiled its starting lineup of companies that have signed up for brand accounts known as RealBrands. Of the 18, 10 are sports-related — seven are teams and three are apparel companies.

The early adopters include baseball team the Boston Red Sox, the Duke University men’s basketball team, hockey’s Pittsburgh Penguins and German soccer club Borussia Dortmund. Adidas, Puma and Reebok have also created RealBrand accounts.

Cosmetic companies such as Glossier, Mac Cosmetics and Too Faced will also appear at launch. Other RealBrands include Forever 21, Gymshark, PlayStation, Penn State and the University of California at Los Angeles.

RealBrands are official brand accounts that users can follow and tag in posts that brands can then share. They’ll get no additional special features or privileges and will still get a notification to post one front and one rear-facing photo within two minutes, lest their post be labeled late.

RealPeople, the platform’s official account for celebrities, will operate the same way. Early adopters include singer Niall Horan, influencer Dixie D'Amelio and soccer player João Félix.

BeReal has no advertising model and maintains that RealBrands isn’t a monetization play, but the launch of RealBrands is the platform’s first dedicated outreach to marketers.

When it took off in the summer of 2022, it saw a 315% increase in downloads halfway through that year to reach 43 million total downloads. It made a splash among young Millennials and Gen Z but allowed brands to come and go as downloads decreased in early 2023 and advertisers saw no dedicated tools at their disposal.

E.l.f. and Chipotle were early adopters of the platform but declined to comment on their interest in RealBrands for this story.

Logitech was one of the few companies to launch a dedicated BeReal campaign when it rolled out a holiday shopping gift guide in December 2022 but stopped responding to requests for comment.

BeReal’s more active approach began when it launched its first global brand marketing campaign in October 2023. It called on users to post their BeReals on other social media platforms for a chance at a paid vacation and appearing on the app’s first billboard in Times Square.

Four months later, the app has 23 million daily active users and is taking feedback on what celebrities and brands it should welcome next.