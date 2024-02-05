National Grid appoints Courtney Geduldig as chief corporate affairs officer

Geduldig has served in senior public affairs roles at S&P Global and Micron.

WALTHAM, MA: Electricity and gas company National Grid has named Courtney Geduldig as chief corporate affairs officer, a newly created role.

Geduldig, a veteran of S&P Global and Micron, will lead National Grid’s corporate affairs department and join its executive leadership team, according to a company statement.

“[I’m] incredibly excited to be joining this outstanding group of leaders in the U.K. and the U.S. focused on connecting the people in the communities we care about to the energy they use and need while working to enable a clean, fair, reliable and affordable energy future,” Geduldig said via LinkedIn.

A National Grid spokesperson and Geduldig could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

Before National Grid, Geduldig served as president of growth equity firm Camden Partners. Earlier in her career, she was corporate VP of global government and public affairs at Micron Technology and chief public and government affairs officer at S&P Global.

Geduldig has also served as chief financial counsel to Senator Bob Corker (R-TN), according to National Grid’s website. She advised Corker during and after the global financial crisis and in his work on the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

London-headquartered National Grid owns and operates electricity and natural gas networks in the U.S., serving more than 20 million people across New York and Massachusetts, according to its LinkedIn profile.