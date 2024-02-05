Portland hires ex-government advisor and agency exec

Portland has hired a former agency head of public affairs and government adviser as a partner.

New partner Michael Stott (pictured) brings more than a decade of private-sector experience to Portland, having held senior roles at agencies including Luther Pendragon, Hill & Knowlton and Lansons, and worked with EDF Energy’s public affairs team.

His in-house and agency experience focused on the energy, transport and infrastructure sectors, spanning media relations, government affairs and advocacy, M&A, and crisis and issues management.

Stott spent more than two years as the Conservative Party’s director of external affairs and outreach, where he was responsible for growing the party’s relationship with businesses and various key demographics.

The special advisor has held roles across government departments including the Home Office, the Department of Health and Social Care and No. 10, working with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In his new role, Stott will advise clients on public affairs and policy, with a particular focus on heavily regulated sectors.

He will report to Emma Dean, managing director for public affairs, who leads the 30-strong public affairs team in London.

Stott said: “I am very excited to be joining Portland at such an important time in the election cycle in the UK and around the world. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to ensure the voice of business is understood by politicians and decision-makers.

“With business looking for greater understanding of politics and government in this politically pivotal year, I am looking forward to providing counsel to Portland’s clients as the policy and regulatory landscape develops in the months and years ahead.”

Vikki Dean, chief executive of Portland, added: “Michael brings an invaluable combination of agency experience and political acumen. We’re extremely pleased he’s joining our team in this critical year in UK and international politics.”

Stott will join the Portland Partner group alongside two newly promoted partners, Charlotte Miller and Abigail Bishop-Laggett.

Miller is a former government special adviser with policy experience, advising clients on how to navigate political, legislative, and regulatory change – particularly within the home affairs, technology and national infrastructure sectors.

Bishop-Laggett is a specialist in health and life sciences policy and advocacy. Since a stint in the UK Parliament working on the Access to Medical Treatments Act, she has worked agency-side for seven years. Bishop-Laggett works with clients across the healthcare sector on programmes from disease-specific awareness-raising, NHS pathway change and medicines access to corporate reputation and positioning.

“Charlotte and Abigail are both brilliant at what they do, and they thoroughly deserve their promotions. I’m excited to see them contribute even more to their clients and Portland,” said Dean.

Portland promoted 29 employees in January. The agency is the 18th-biggest PR consultancy in the UK, according to PRWeek’s most recent Top 150 rankings, with a revenue of £32m in 2022.

The agency was founded by Tim Allan, a former senior adviser to Tony Blair, and is now majority-owned by Omnicom.

Portland has offices globally in Paris, Brussels, Washington, Nairobi, Doha and Singapore, and its head office in London.