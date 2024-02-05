General Mills responds to #GRWM, maximalism trends with new cereal

New Loaded versions of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix cereals come with luxe accessories.

MINNEAPOLIS: General Mills has put its own twist on the viral #GRWM — “get ready with me” — trend on TikTok.

The CPG giant is dropping limited-edition “Get Cereal Rich with Me” (#GCRWM) product bundles. They will include the company’s new Loaded versions of its Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix cereals, which are filled with vanilla crème.

Fans can pair their Loaded cereal with luxe accessories like a metallic gold crown-shaped bowl, lavish plush robe with removable pockets and a two-in-one jade roller and spoon for “the optimal, elevated morning routine,” according to a General Mills statement.

To promote the cereal, General Mills has partnered with beauty and lifestyle creators on TikTok, such as Ava Tocloo (ava_tocloo), Kaarin Staalsen (kaarinjoy), Kai McPhee (knawtkai), Jonny Carmack (vintageshowpony) Bennett Curran (bennettcurran), Dani Klarić (daniklaric ), Sofi Ibrahim (the_odditty), Miles Baguette (milesbaguette), Champagne Dubois (champagneunicorns) and Yu Ling Wu (yulingwu).

#Ad ♬ original sound - ⭑ Ava ⭑ @ava_tocloo Have a bougie breakfast w/ LOADED cereals! Fan-favorites like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix, now puffed up and filled with vanilla crème. Try it for yourself and live the ultimate * cereal* rich lifestyle with me. Head to my link in bio to grab your Cereal Rich merch before it's gone and grab a box of LOADED cereal next time you're at the grocery store. @Cereal Society #GRWM

It’s hard to get consumers and creators to talk about something new, so General Mills latched onto the #GRWM trend, which Mindy Murray, brand experience director for General Mills’ morning foods, said “is everywhere.”

“We put our own spin on that using a similar but different hashtag and also planting this idea with creators so we could get that groundswell in talkability,” she said.

General Mills launched the product on TikTok. Murray said just a few years ago, the company would have used mass comms on traditional vehicles to launch a product and then add TikTok at the last minute.

“We are reversing that because we know our Gen Z folks are on TikTok and it is such a growing platform,” she said. “We are starting there, and it will be syndicated and added out to other social networks like instagram as well.”

The #GCRWM Collection is available at LivinLoadedCereal.com beginning February 5, with additional product drops occurring throughout the month. Loaded Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Trix are available at retailers starting at $6.88.

Murray noted that fans of General Mills’ cereal brands love to try new things.

“As we are working on our innovation pipeline, we try to take the core cereal and what consumers love about it and push a bit on the edges to see how we can play with forms and flavors and bring something new they will love just as much,” Murray said.

At the end of 2022, General Mills introduced Minis cereals, which were tiny versions of its Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix cereals.

The company is leaning into a “maximalism” trend this time around, which is popular among teens on TikTok when it comes to fashion and interior design.

“Gen Z is saying, ‘We see you millennials and your over-simplification and your simple lifestyle and we are going to reverse that and take it to the max,’” said Murray. “So instead of going mini and simple, we went big and filled and arguably completely over the top, which was fun.”

Maximalism is also a mindset, and Gen Zers believe that people do not have to be financially wealthy to live a rich, impactful lifestyle, Murray added.

“We loved that because what a cool way to deliver on this same idea and trend with the price of a cereal box,” she said. “You don't have to be rich financially to enjoy a box of Loaded cereal.”

Murray explained that General Mills chose the influencers by “looking at who embodies the consumer we are targeting. In this case it’s a lot of Gen Z creators that are living this maximalism lifestyle.”

Budget information was not disclosed.

Edelman is the agency lead on this campaign, including creative, merchandise design, PR and influencer marketing. The Social Lights is supporting the campaign with owned social, WPP is handling paid programmatic and paid social, and BBDO MW is behind creative branding and content creation.