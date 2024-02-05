Brands were not ready for Taylor Swift’s new album announcement

News

Some tried to get ahead of the announcement and got it wrong.

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

Swift also won Album of the Year on Sunday Night. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Were you ready for it -- “it” being Taylor Swift’s new album announcement? 

It appears that like the singer’s fans, many brands were not. Swift tricked fans into believing she was about to drop “Reputation (Taylor's Version)” at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. 

Instead, during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for “Midnights,” Swift announced that she would be releasing her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19. The pop star also posted about it on social

Some brands tried to get ahead of the announcement. Earlier on Sunday, Swift’s profile pictures on X, Instagram and Facebook turned black and white. Swifties considered this a clue, as the star’s original “Reputation” album cover depicts her in black and white. 

As a result, some brands changed their own logos to black and white or confidently posted predictions about the upcoming announcement, only to later admit they were wrong.

Sour Patch Kids

Hidden Valley Ranch

Papa Johns

Domino's

Meanwhile, several brands had an immediate reaction to the new album’s name.

Olive Garden

American Eagle

Post by @americaneagle
View on Threads

Merriam-Webster

Hulu

Post by @hulu
View on Threads

Duolingo

Post by @duolingo
View on Threads

Poppi


