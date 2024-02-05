Brands were not ready for Taylor Swift’s new album announcement

Some tried to get ahead of the announcement and got it wrong.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris venenatis tortor eleifend est venenatis consectetur. Nunc eget consequat nisi. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas. Aliquam quis magna in magna tincidunt bibendum. Suspendisse in diam nec lorem consequat accumsan. Cras purus ligula, laoreet non commodo eget, sodales aliquet lacus. Donec rutrum mollis diam ut posuere. Vestibulum imperdiet ornare est, non faucibus diam. Praesent eget massa sit amet mauris venenatis tempor a id erat. Suspendisse potenti. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Curabitur auctor nulla sed mi tristique auctor. In accumsan urna quis cursus tincidunt. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse rhoncus bibendum leo vitae euismod.Duis eget rhoncus nunc, ac faucibus risus. In consectetur at velit egestas sollicitudin. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.

Were you ready for it -- “it” being Taylor Swift’s new album announcement?

It appears that like the singer’s fans, many brands were not. Swift tricked fans into believing she was about to drop “Reputation (Taylor's Version)” at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Instead, during her acceptance speech for best pop vocal album for “Midnights,” Swift announced that she would be releasing her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” on April 19. The pop star also posted about it on social.

Some brands tried to get ahead of the announcement. Earlier on Sunday, Swift’s profile pictures on X, Instagram and Facebook turned black and white. Swifties considered this a clue, as the star’s original “Reputation” album cover depicts her in black and white.

As a result, some brands changed their own logos to black and white or confidently posted predictions about the upcoming announcement, only to later admit they were wrong.

Sour Patch Kids

Hidden Valley Ranch

are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/2uSdZbI5re — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) February 5, 2024

Papa Johns

Ready for it ��✨ pic.twitter.com/xHJ25JfsdS — Papa Johns (@PapaJohns) February 4, 2024

Domino's

ok i was wrong but ALL’S FAIR IN LOVE AND PIZZA amirite — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, several brands had an immediate reaction to the new album’s name.

Olive Garden

Next Poets Department meeting at our place. pic.twitter.com/FA5dtvbccN — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 5, 2024

American Eagle

Merriam-Webster

tortured | anguish of body or mind



poet | one (such as a creative artist) of great imaginative and expressive capabilities and special sensitivity to the medium



department | a functional or territorial division — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 5, 2024

Hulu

Duolingo

Poppi