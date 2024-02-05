‘Dishonest’ lobbyist gets suspended prison sentence

Public affairs consultant Christopher McEvoy has been handed a suspended 14-month prison sentence and disqualified from being the director of any company for two years, after being found guilty of fraud.

Christopher McEvoy was sentenced last Friday (2 February), after being found guilty of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting at Southwark Crown Court in December 2023.

McEvoy had transferred tens of thousands of pounds from a major public affairs contract into his personal bank account during his time as director of the now defunct agency Thornhill Public Affairs.

The agency was appointed by the Constables’ Central Committee, part of the Police Federation, in February 2014 to help an advisory panel with public affairs and other services over a three-year period. The committee transferred £250,000 to Thornhill’s bank account.

In 2016, amid concerns over how the money had been spent, the Police Federation terminated its contract with Thornhill and reported the matter to the police.

At that time McEvoy accused the Police Federation of “going off half-cocked” with the allegations, and denied any wrongdoing or financial mismanagement.

He subsequently claimed he had paid several members of the House of Lords £77,000 for expenses and advice they provided to the Constables’ Advisory Panel between 2014 and 2015. But an examination of bank statements revealed that McEvoy had only transferred a fraction of this to their accounts.

The funds paid by the client had been transferred to a second Thornhill account, from which McEvoy transferred some money to his personal account.

Sarah Place, a specialist fraud prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Christopher McEvoy treated company money as his own piggy bank to dip into whenever he liked.”

She added: “We estimate that the Police Federation lost at least £42,000 as a result of his offending. At the CPS’ request, the court disqualified him from being a company director for two years, so he won’t now be able to form or run any company.”

Place has described McEvoy as “a dishonest man”. Commenting after the public affairs consultant was found guilty in December, she said: “Christopher McEvoy was trusted with £250,000 to provide services he had promised to deliver but chose instead to defraud his client.”

She stated: “Although some of the money was legitimately spent, he also inflated his expenditure to pocket the difference, moved money to his personal account to pay off recurring overdrafts, and moved money into betting accounts.”