Two in three large firms fear ‘purpose’ backlash, report finds

Grayling’s annual trends report has revealed that almost two-thirds (62 per cent) of large businesses think it’s hard to do anything purposeful without being accused of greenwashing or being criticised for other areas of their operations.

Grayling’s latest trends report has also revealed that sustainability is a key organisational priority for just 43 per cent of large businesses, with many fearful of greenwashing accusations.

Of the 500 businesses surveyed for the report, half (52 per cent) of the respondents said they see sustainability as one of many priorities – while four per cent said it’s not a priority at all.

Meanwhile, one in three senior decision-makers (33 per cent) at large businesses said they don’t have much knowledge of mandatory sustainability reporting.

Despite this, Grayling stated that “the UK is indicating a strong move towards enhanced corporate sustainability reporting domestically”, with only six per cent of large businesses having no intention to communicate about sustainability and emissions beyond any applicable minimum reporting requirements.

With 2024 set to be a busy election year, the survey found that 42 per cent of large businesses are concerned about having to adapt communications, ESG, operations and business strategies for a new UK government.

According to Grayling, the Labour Party is positioning itself as pro-business, with more than half of the survey respondents (52 per cent) seeing it as business-friendly – although still lagging behind the Conservatives, whom 70 per cent see as business-friendly.

Overall, only one-quarter (24 per cent) of businesses said they felt ‘very prepared’ to navigate upcoming elections.

Likewise, a minority of businesses (30 per cent) said they feel ‘very prepared’ to communicate about their use of AI, with the same proportion having not yet communicated about it to their staff.

So far, only 14 per cent of surveyed businesses said they have AI policy documents.

Separately, just 36 per cent of organisations said they know their target audiences ‘very well’.

About three in four business leaders admitted to feeling the pressure to jump on every trend and cultural moment to stay relevant (78 per cent), finding it challenging to stay focused in brand comms due to the fast-changing world (74 per cent), and struggling to keep up with/understand all social media platforms (73 per cent).

Only 17 per cent of businesses have started to think seriously about the next generation, Gen Alpha.

Heather Blundell, Grayling’s UK chief executive, said: “2024 has the potential to shape our world for years to come, with pivotal elections and rapid evolution in technology and healthcare. But change, while sometimes daunting, is the foundation of opportunity.

“Against this backdrop, Grayling’s Creating Advantage Report outlines how to leverage these shifts; understanding their nuances and preparing to navigate them strategically. The future is unfolding, and it’s filled with opportunities for those ready to harness them.”

The agency’s recommendations include making use of the growing influence of social commentators within the media and the revival of in-person events.