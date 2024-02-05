Heineken UK hires retained trade comms agency

Fleet Street, the food, drink and hospitality specialist, takes over the Heineken UK trade PR and comms account with immediate effect.

The agency will work across Heineken UK’s drinks brands, including Birra Moretti, Foster’s, Old Mout, Strongbow, Cruzcampo, and the eponymous lager. The account also includes Star Pubs & Bars, Heineken UK’s tenanted and leased pub business.

Fleet Street said: "The brief will seek to further strengthen the position of the UK’s largest pub, cider and beer company as a leading innovator, accentuating its development work in key areas such as the low and no-alcohol category, as well as sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and the role of the pub in communities across the UK.

The account had been held by Cirkle since January 2022.

Joanna Dring, head of media at Heineken UK, said: “It is fantastic to have Fleet Street on board as our trade PR agency. The team’s industry knowledge is unrivalled and they bring an extensive track record of delivering highly effective trade communications campaigns for their clients, so I’m confident they will have a hugely positive impact across our business.

"This year is set to be a massive one for Heineken UK, and trade PR has a big role to play in the business achieving its goals, so we’re excited to have kicked off with Fleet Street.”

Mark Stretton, co-founder and chief executive of Fleet Street, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with a business of Heineken UK’s standing and quality. To be partnering the leading brand-owner in the UK beer and cider category, as well as the operator of the clear, market-leading tenanted and leased pub business in the UK, is a real pinch-us moment for Fleet Street. It crowns a strong period of growth for our agency; Heineken UK is a wonderful fit for us, playing right into one of our core market specialisms, and we are all super-excited to be working with these brands and the Heineken team.”

Fleet Street’s other clients include Big Table Group, Franco Manca, Parkdean Resorts, UKHospitality and Wyndham Hotels.