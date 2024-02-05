Emotive’s PR and advocacy team separates to form new agency

Global health comms firm Emotive’s PR and advocacy team has formed an agency called Beyond, which launched today.

The new healthcare PR agency, Beyond, specialises in consumer and public health and has an 11-strong team across offices in London and Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

Beyond “has a deep understanding of the healthcare and wellbeing industries” and will focus on “powerful campaigns that inspire positive behaviour change to improve people’s health and well-being”, according to today’s announcement.

It is headed by managing director Charlotte Couldwell, who was previously business unit director, PR and advocacy team, at Emotive. The senior team also includes ex-Emotive staff Luke Paskins, who is a senior account director, and account directors Phoebe Deans and Catherine Major.

Beyond is part of Synaptiq Health, a collection of health-focused comms and market access agencies, including Emotive and Initiate, and has an expected revenue of nearly £1.5m in 2024.

Emotive will continue to provide medical, scientific and commercial strategic comms services to life science clients. Any Emotive clients requiring PR and advocacy support will be directed to Beyond.

The new agency offers “multichannel healthcare PR and communications campaigns” with services ranging from media relations and social-media management to content creation and patient engagement.

Beyond’s clients include consumer healthcare brands, pharmaceutical companies and medical societies, such as Lanes Health, medac Pharma and the European Society for Organ Transplantation.

Couldwell said: “The name Beyond means infinite without boundaries and was chosen to convey the agency’s work ethic, creativity and ultimate goal of changing behaviour to improve health.”

She added: “This launch represents an exciting opportunity for our experienced team, enabling us to carve out a distinct identity as healthcare and wellbeing PR and communications specialists.”