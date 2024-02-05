‘Shorter-form content was far more engaging on social’ – Behind the Campaign

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

With holistic health as our core focus, ‘In Bioglan Balance’ aimed to share sports stars’ honest insights as to how they keep healthy on the inside and out. We revealed their top tips to finding balance through fun, engaging, video content to run across social, brand website and editorial media coverage.

How did the idea come into being?

The series was born in 2022 as we worked towards a creative platform that activated Bioglan’s brand purpose with authenticity and impact. Research found that the pandemic brought a real shift in the way we think about our health, with a more holistic approach to wellness. We saw influencers and celebrities speak more openly about their health and wellbeing, with impressive engagement from followers. This inspired us to bring to life a campaign centred on balance and the importance of holistic health, even for professional athletes.

What ideas were rejected?

Despite the success of our first series, we wanted to ensure we were exploring wider ideas to take forward into 2023. We considered changing the creative platform to focus on recovery, working with an expert host as well as sporting talent to delve into this topic. Upon reflection, we felt our ‘In Bioglan Balance’ campaign had real longevity and building on the series was the best strategic route to take to maximise impact.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

The second series put us through our paces with retired Lioness and football pundit legend Fara Williams, saw us chill (quite literally!) with England Rugby pro Kyle Sinkler, and jam-out with Paralympic Swimming champion Alice Tai. Each sports star had an authentic connection and interest in holistic health, making them a natural fit for our creative. One by one, our legends spent time with seasoned host and influencer Mat Carter, who made a return from the first series, taking him through their favourite ways to find balance while chatting through their holistic health and wellbeing tips. We then directed media interviews with our talent alongside managing a supporting influencer programme in order to reach a wider and engaged audience across lifestyle, sport and nutrition accounts.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Our first series saw us create longer video content due to an abundance of rich campaign messaging which we didn’t want to lose out on. Heading into series two, our research found that shorter-form content was far more engaging on social media. We therefore had to condense our content by strategically choosing the most impactful clips from our shoot days, in order to encapsulate as much of our campaign messaging as possible.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

Using our award-winning, Reliably Brilliant measurement framework, we tracked: 614 million total reach against our target of 15-20 million total reach; over 160k total content views so far; over 136k total engagements with campaign content across social. Using Google Analytics, we saw a brand search increase 69 per cent following the first piece of video content going live and another 51 per cent after the second piece of content launched.

A positive sales correlation of 0.68+ which examined the correlation coefficient between Holland & Barrett, Boots, Amazon, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda sales data and coverage output.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

After another successful year of ‘In Bioglan Balance’, the lesson we’re taking forwards is: how do we keep it fresh? The way our audience consumes content is constantly evolving and, despite the campaign’s success, we know a ‘copy and paste’ approach will not deliver the same results year on year. For this reason, we have delved into insights from this year and considered how we can create more collaborative content for our next series… watch this space!