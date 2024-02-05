Earnies hires Ogilvy creative director

The recently launched creative comms agency Earnies has appointed its first creative director from Ogilvy PR.

Lucy Baker (pictured) has joined Earnies as creative director. Working alongside agency founder Nikki Collins, she will be responsible for driving growth through creative campaigns.

Baker began her career at M&C Saatchi PR, before joining The Romans in 2019 and moving to Ogilvy PR in 2021 as a senior creative.

Her creative work includes ‘Drag cleans’ for Method – a campaign that tackled tired cleaning stereotypes and supported the LGBTQIA+ community – and ‘Have a word’ for the Mayor of London, which called on bystanders to turn against male violence and become women’s allies.

Baker has worked with Cadbury, Google, X (Formerly Twitter), Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Bacardi Group, Santander and Transferwise, among other leading consumer brands.

Collins said: “This was the hire of all hires for me. From the second Lucy and I chatted about the idea of working together there was an immediate chemistry and energy about the illimitable possibilities of where we could take the agency.

“Creativity runs through her veins, and her body of work is as good as it gets. Earnies champions creativity in every way that we operate, something that Lucy will be at the forefront of nurturing as we continue to grow at pace.

“I couldn’t be more pumped about the campaigns we’re going to create, and the clients we’ll be working alongside. It’s simply a huge year for us both, and we’re eager to get stuck into it together.”

Earnies was founded by ex-W Communications and Frank PR comms professional Collins in October last year and was named one to watch in 2024 by PRWeek UK. Baker is the fourth full-time employee to be hired by the agency since it opened its doors three months ago.

Commenting on her new role, Baker said: “I have been chomping at the bit to join Earnies, with the indomitable Nikki Collins at its helm. And what a joy – nay, privilege – to head up its creative department.

“If you’re looking for an agency that can deliver culturally relevant, plucky ideas: look no further. That will be our bread and butter.

“And yes, Earnies does sound a bit like a New York sandwich shop. Take a bite.”