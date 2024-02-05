Shelter comms director announces departure

Osama Bhutta, director of comms, policy and campaigns at Shelter, is to leave the charity in the summer after ‘completing the task he was brought in to do’.

Announcing his departure from the housing and homelessness charity on LinkedIn, Osama Bhutta (pictured) wrote: “Big gulp. I’ve let colleagues at Shelter know that I’m soon going to be leaving the organisation.

“I’ve completed the task my chief exec Polly Neate brought me in to do,” he explained. “A few years ago nobody wanted to talk with us about social housing. Now, it is back on the national agenda and there’s every reason to hope and believe the next government will build a new generation of it as the real solution to end homelessness.”

Last year, Bhutta helped the team at Shelter in its push to get two bills through parliament to become law, calling for the removal of ‘hope value’ from the Levelling Up Act changing the rules around land and planning, and introducing the Renters Reform Bill.

Bhutta continued: “Our general election campaign is ready to go. The team has given this our best shot.

“It’s difficult leaving brilliant colleagues, but I’ve concluded that someone else should come in now to shape and lead what comes next.”

In his post, Bhutta said he did not yet have a new role lined up, but speculated that his next move would be “more entrepreneurial”.

When contacted by PRWeek UK, Bhutta said: “I’ve always been lucky to work in places with social impact. But I also feel that on the climate, democratic and other challenges the world is facing in the next few years, we all need to be playing our parts, not just charities.

“Corporations and governments are not leveraging their power enough and are engaging in too much mumbo jumbo about ESG and the like. I’m thinking about how I can use my experience here to help make genuine impact, maybe in some kind of consulting capacity.”

The Shelter comms director previously led global marcomms for charity Amnesty International and has also served as head of comms at media network Al Jazeera.

It is not yet clear who will step into Bhutta’s role when he leaves in six months.

The Shelter comms director spoke at a PR360 panel last year, sharing his view that PR has become too serious.