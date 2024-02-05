Foster the Future launches second iteration, doubling in size

The initiative, led by Mission North, is offering a total of $82,000 in scholarship and fellowship opportunities in 2024.

NEW YORK: Mission North has expanded its Foster the Future initiative, doubling to nine partner agencies offering a total of $82,000 in scholarship and fellowship opportunities in its second year.

Foster the Future provides fellowships — and now sponsorships and mentorships — to encourage greater diversity and leadership opportunities within PR. The initiative launched last year and was led by Mission North alongside Method Communications, Launchsquad and Agean Public Relations.

In 2023, the four agencies collaborated with the Public Relations Society of America to create fellowships that provided more than $60,000 in scholarships and stipends as well as paid internships to four BIPOC students interested in PR.

The program expanded this year to include additional fellowship opportunities as well as sponsorship and mentorship programs to accelerate career paths for mid-level leaders from underrepresented backgrounds, the agency said in a statement.

“We set off to really make a meaningful difference in the fabric of our industry,” Mission North CEO Tyler Perry said of the program’s inaugural year. “The feedback was hugely positive and the agencies themselves had a really great experience because it gave their team an opportunity to think about, ‘what do I wish I had learned?’ What would have been helpful as I was starting my career?’ And really investing some great energy into the fellowship programs.”

As Mission North and its partner agencies began thinking about the next iteration, Perry said the teams were focusing on ways to tackle the program from another angle.

Foster the Future added five agencies to its roster this year, including Just Drive Media, The Bliss Group, PressFriendly, Praytell Agency and Jones-Dilworth.

Participating fellowship agencies are providing fellows the opportunity to gain work experience, while offsetting some of the financial burdens of tuition and other education expenses through scholarships and stipends.

Accepted fellows this year will receive a combination of scholarships, stipends and paid internships, among which include a $30,000 scholarship, $6,000 stipend and eight-week paid remote internship from Mission North under its The Future Is…Fellowship; a $15,000 scholarship, $3,000 stipend and six-week paid remote internship from Method Communications; a $10,000 scholarship, $4,000 stipend and eight-week paid remote internship from LaunchSquad; a $2,500 scholarship and five-week paid remote internship from Agean; a $5,000 scholarship and eight-week paid internship from Just Drive Media; a $5,000 scholarship and eight-week paid internship from The Bliss Group; and a $1,500 scholarship and eight-week paid remote internship from PressFriendly.

Each agency will sponsor one student with a total of seven participants across the fellowship and scholarship pillars of the initiative. Each firm will determine the length of their internship opportunities and when their fellow will start. Most agencies will likely kick off this summer, according to Perry.

All fellowship agency participants will optimize their social channels to share available opportunities for this year. PRSA, which is facilitating scholarships, will be promoting the internships to its entire network of chapters. The organization will also facilitate payments to universities and fellows themselves.

In addition to building on Foster the Future’s student opportunities, the initiative is offering a sponsorship program for mid-level leaders from underrepresented backgrounds. Praytell Agency and Jones-Dilworth will be joining Mission North in sponsoring one internal candidate each through a coaching curriculum.

Sponsorship participants gain access to the Foster the Future Mentorship Network where they are matched with mentors from a group of communications leaders from brands such as Google, Nike, Okta, Threshold, Ventures, Johnson & Johnson and BlackRock.

“We wanted to keep sponsorship small this year. We are facilitating the matching with the mentor network and my hope is that that can really grow,” Perry said, noting there's no financial commitment to being a part of the sponsorship aspect of the initiative.

Last year saw immense change in diversity, equity and inclusion programs across education with the repeal of affirmative action and recent legislation in Texas banning DEI offices on college and university campuses. Embarking on the second year of the program, Perry said the new policies have not affected Foster the Future’s mission.

“There's a recognition that work still needs to be done,” she said. “We want to move forward with the program and it hasn't affected how we have communicated it.”

At nine overall partner agencies, Foster the Future is still looking to expand to additional firms and partners that can further its goal of championing diverse representation in PR and communications.

“We would love to have more agencies join and can be really flexible with what that looks like,” she added, also calling to diverse communication leads in-house that would be interested in joining the mentor network. “The only way that we're going to truly make an impact on this industry is if we work together.”

Applications for the fellowship program are open to eligible students through March 8.