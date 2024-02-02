Colgate-Palmolive chief communications officer Paula Davis exits

Davis left the household products giant to launch In Real Life Ventures, a startup dedicated to empowering children.

NEW YORK: Colgate-Palmolive chief communications officer Paula Davis has left the consumer products giant after nearly six years.

Davis confirmed her departure but declined to comment further.

After leaving Colgate-Palmolive in January, Davis launched In Real Life Ventures, a startup “dedicated to empowering kids” through print publications, products, events and services, according to her LinkedIn account.

In Real Life Ventures recently rolled out The World in Real Life, a magazine for children aged eight to 14, featuring human interest stories, current events and games. The publication’s content is curated and written by a national editorial board of young people, according to a company statement.

A Colgate-Palmolive spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Davis’ departure or replacement.

Before Colgate-Palmolive, Davis spent nearly five years at Harman International, a Samsung subsidiary, where she served as SVP of communications and corporate affairs and chief of staff to the CEO.

Earlier in her career, she was VP of corporate comms at PepsiCo and senior director of corporate comms at Siemens. She was also president of the Aluminum Company of America’s Foundation, the aluminum manufacturer’s charitable organization, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Colgate-Palmolive, which owns consumer brands such as Irish Spring, Fabuloso and Ajax, topped analysts’ expectations in its Q4 results. For all of 2023, the company reported revenue of $19.5 billion, an 8.5% increase from the previous year. Net income was $2.3 billion, up from $1.8 billion year-over-year.