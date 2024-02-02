Rokk Solutions hires Washington Post vet Ashley Carpenter as EVP

WASHINGTON: Rokk Solutions has named Washington Post veteran Ashley Carpenter EVP, effective February 1.

Joining the agency's executive leadership team, Carpenter will work across client, business and marketing as a client counselor, providing high-level advice on platforms and emerging tech, cultivating new business opportunities and developing and launching new products, services and technologies, according to a Rokk Solutions statement.

She reports to the firm’s partners in this title.

“What [Carpenter] has done over the last 20 years on the publisher side is amazing, and there certainly are parallels to what media companies like The Washington Post are doing in Washington, DC, and what public affairs firms like Rokk Solutions are doing for their clients in the space as well,” Rokk Solutions cofounder and partner Rodell Mollineau said. “Having that knowledge and having that expertise is vital as we grow our firm.”

In the new role, Carpenter will look to strengthen Rokk Solutions’ digital and paid media presence and guide the firm and clients through artificial intelligence advancements, Mollineau said.

Carpenter said that after over 20 years at The Washington Post, most recently serving as VP of leadership and public policy, she wanted to dive further into public affairs and public policy to round out her career.

“Once you've done publishing for The Washington Post, it doesn't make sense to continue that path with other publishers. I wanted to try something different,” she said, noting that Rokk Solutions was appealing as a bipartisan, independent agency still in its growth phase. “Being able to help build that with the partners and continue to spread the Rokk brand, that was what was the most appealing about their firm and going firm side versus going to a client.”

The Washington Post declined to comment on Carpenter's replacement.

Carpenter added that she’s excited to work on product development and build out work she did at The Washington Post in research and insights to show clients how people are consuming media. Heading into an election year, she’s looking forward to how each of those areas continue to evolve.

“The media behaviors have changed so much, not just in the past 10 years, but even in the past two years. So how can we help our clients get in front of the right people at the right time in the right environment?” Carpenter said. “It is an election year. It'll be interesting to see how the media changes once again during this year.”

Preparing clients for election season in November is a large priority for the overall firm, Mollineau also noted, adding that the agency is focused on continuing its path of growth in 2024.

Rokk Solutions has grown to 50 employees, in part due to its 20% revenue growth year-over-year over the past three years, according to the firm.

Rokk Solutions is a full-service, bipartisan strategic communications agency based in Washington, DC. The firm was founded in 2015 by Mollineau and cofounder and partner Ron Bonjean. Clients include Anheuser-Busch, Delta Airlines, Southern Company and U.S. Travel Association.