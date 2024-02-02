Smoothie King crowns Alison Brod as PR AOR

DALLAS: Smoothie King has crowned Alison Brod Marketing + Communications as its PR AOR.

The firm started working with the smoothie chain on January 1, following a competitive RFP process held at the end of 2023.

It will support Smoothie King’s consumer PR, corporate communications and franchise development. Alison Brod will also be responsible for brand storytelling, helping to attract new franchisees and inserting the brand into the news more regularly, according to a statement from the agency.

Alison Brod will also focus on educating external audiences about Smoothie King’s purpose-driven approach. The company has a mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars. As part of the initiative, Smoothie King has a No-No List, or items the brand prohibits from its blends.

Last month, Alison Brod worked with Smoothie King to launch the Sleepy Girlzzz Smoothie, the brand’s take on the viral “sleepy girl mocktail.”

Spokespeople from Smoothie King and Alison Brod both declined additional comment.

Smoothie King posted 11.5% same-store sales in 2023, and it saw its largest new-development quarter in seven years. It is planning 100 store openings in 2024.

The chain has worked with agency FIsh Consulting, according to company statements and the agency's website. A Fish representative said the firm did not compete in the RFP process.

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications’ other quick-service restaurant and health-focused clients include Panera Bread, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, Siggi’s, Stonyfield and SodaStream.